Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The Hunger Council of the Northeast Kingdom will meet at Orleans Federated Church, 34 School St., Orleans, on Friday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Since coming together nearly four years ago, the Hunger Council of the Northeast Kingdom has identified a wide range of food system issues impacting the communities in Orleans, Essex, and Caledonia Counties. At the meeting, members will discuss nutrition education and other initiatives taking place around the region, as well as hear examples about communities coming together to increase food security for neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.