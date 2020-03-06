The Hunger Council of the Northeast Kingdom will meet today to learn about S.223 and H.812, the Universal School Meals bill introduced in the Vermont State Legislature earlier this legislative session. Hunger Free Vermont staff will share the logistics of the bill and action steps Council members can take to support this proposed bill. The meeting is at Orleans Federated Church, 34 School Street in Orleans, from 10 a.m.-noon.
The Council will be joined by Senator Bobby Starr, as well as representatives from local school districts and supervisory unions, to discuss this bill and the impact it would have on schools in the Northeast Kingdom and across the state.
