RUTLAND, VT – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking hunters for help in a statewide initiative to gather more biological data on the state’s deer population. Hunters who get a deer during the Nov. 16 to Dec. 1 rifle season are asked to provide an incisor tooth from their deer when they go to a reporting station.
Biologists are collecting middle incisor teeth from all rifle season deer in order to evaluate regional differences in ages and antler characteristics of bucks, as well as to help estimate population size, growth rate, health and mortality rates. Each tooth will be cross-sectioned to accurately determine the deer’s age, and the results will be posted on the Fish and Wildlife website next spring.
