MONTPELIER — Vermont Fish and Wildlife is reminding hunters to wear fluorescent hunter orange.

“Hunting is one of the safest outdoor activities, thanks to advances in education as well as science,” said Hunter Education Coordinator Nicole Meier. “Our volunteer hunter education instructors stress that wearing orange during hunting season is important, and studies prove that wearing fluorescent hunter orange keeps hunters visible to other people in the woods, but it keeps them relatively invisible to deer.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments