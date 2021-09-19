NEWPORT — The lottery for the 2021 archery hunting season at Bluffside Farm is open, the Vermont Land Trust recently announced. Applications are due Sept. 24.
As in years past, the Vermont Land Trust will host archery deer hunting at Bluffside, by permission only. All hunting will be archery-only because of the Newport City ordinance banning firearms.
This year, archery deer hunting will be allowed during three periods: Oct. 16 to Nov. 12; Nov. 13-28; and Nov. 29 to Dec. 15. These will be the only dates during which hunting will be permitted and all rules will apply. VLT requires that all hunters carry written permission and hunt only in the designated portions of the property, away from neighboring houses.
Visitors should be mindful that hunters may be present during the designated periods and wear proper safety attire. VLT will also post reminders at the property.
Bluffside Farm is located at 171 Scott Farm Rd. in Newport. VLT purchased the farm in 2015 and opened it to the public. In addition to hunting, the land is available for walking, skiing, outdoor education and community gardening.
More information and the lottery application are available at vlt.org/hunt, or at (802) 745-6303.
