A seat on the Kingdom East School Board is staying in the family.
Justin Williams was appointed to replace his wife of 12 years, Jessica, on the 15-member board during Tuesday night’s meeting at Concord School.
He will represent Sutton and the appointment will run through the March elections.
Jessica was elected in March but resigned this month to accept a Kindergarten teaching position at Sutton School, where three of her four daughters are students.
“I’m really sad. I enjoyed my time on the board and I feel like I learned so much,” she said,
In order to take the new job, she will also close Red Doors Children’s Center, the child care and education program (for kids ages six months to 12 years) she had co-owned and operated for 10 years.
She said there were compelling reasons to make the move.
“I know there’s a teacher shortage, and my children go to Sutton, and there was a need for quality educators,” she said, adding that “I had a 10-year plan for my business, so I was ready to get back into the school district.”
When Jessica made the decision to step down, Justin stepped up.
He had previously served as the food services director for KESD, and is currently the food services director for three schools in Orleans County (North Country Union High and Jr. High, and Newport City Elementary) through the Abbey Group, and is a bartender at the Burke Publick House.
In his letter of interest to the school board, Justin wrote, “Being a parent, business owner, and working in this community, I feel I have a good perspective of what our community is looking for.”
He and his wife shared the same motivations for school board service.
“I think that we’re both family-oriented, and we both have a desire to do what’s best for our kids [ages 9, 8, 6 and 3] and our community. And I think this is a good way to give back and make sure that the best interests of the kids in the community are spoken,” he said.
There were two candidates to fill the school board vacancy.
Justin was selected over Martha Tack, a retired, licensed Vermont educator who has lived in Sutton since 1999.
In her letter of interest, Tack said, “I have been employed in the Sutton Graded School, as well as in the Kingdom East School District as a classroom educator, a substitute educator, as a coordinator and teacher in the After School programs throughout the district and most recently, in 2021, as a classroom assistant teacher in the Summer Program.”
She has also served on the Sutton Planning Commission and Energy Committee.
