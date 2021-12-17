Hydrant Trouble Delays Railroad Street Firefight

ST. JOHNSBURY — Firefighters who responded quickly to a Railroad Street fire Friday morning had the flames contained and nearly extinguished until they ran out of water.
About 5:45 a.m. firefighters were alerted to the the fire emergency at 713 Railroad St., directly across from Family Dollar. Flowing hoses were directed from above by aerial truck, by firefighters on the ground and by firefighters who went inside. Flames were pushing through the rear of the second floor of the building and along the roofline.
It appeared the extinguishing efforts were paying off early until fire crews couldn’t get any water from the nearest hydrants. Mechanical failures in two hydrants a few yards in either direction of the house were found. Hoses went dry for several minutes until longer feeder line hoses could be stretched to the next hydrants in the line - one about 140 yards away and the other close to 250 yards away.
“Two dead hydrants in one stretch,” said a frustrated St. Johnsbury Fire Capt. Phil Hawthorne as he watched flames pour out of the second floor of the building. “We had this thing knocked down.”
The building, owned by Rick Schwag of Lyndonville, had been unoccupied. It was in disrepair with the front porch collapsed.
Firefighters from Danville, Lyndonville and Littleton, N.H. joined St. Johnsbury in battling the fire. CALEX was on scene. No injuries were reported.
The origin of the fire appears to have been the back of the building on an upper floor. The cause was undetermined on Friday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.