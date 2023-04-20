ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Exit 20 southbound on ramp has been closed to traffic while crews work to repair Bridge 83 south on I-91 adjacent to where the ramp enters the highway.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured northbound on I-91 up to Exit 21 where they can exit the Interstate and safely re-enter on the southbound side.

