The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announces that Phase 2 of bridge preservation work on the US Route 302/NH Route 10 (Meadow Street) Bridge, over I-93 at Exit 42 began Wednesday.

The projects will result in detours affecting travel on Route 302 as well as impacting accessible directions from the various interstate exits.

The scope of this project includes: replacement of the bridge deck pavement and membrane, partial and full depth concrete repair, and replacement of expansion joints at both abutments. In addition, work will include improvement of sidewalks to meet current ADA requirements, guardrail updating and bridge beam ends will be cleaned and painted at both abutments.

This work is contingent upon weather conditions and current COVID-19 constraints. EVROKS Corp of Belmont, NH is the prime contractor for this project expected to be completed in the Fall of 2020.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments