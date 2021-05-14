ST. JOHNSBURY — Arlo Aldrich reared back and fired a fastball.
Before he could blink, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound St. Johnsbury right-hander was down in the dirt.
Darkness.
“I had no time to react,” said the 18-year-old Hilltopper senior. “I threw the ball, and then everything went black. I couldn’t see out of my eye. I remember the trainers rushing over to me.”
It’s been 10 days since Aldrich was hit in the face with a line drive during a Metro baseball game against visiting Essex, suffering a fracture to the orbital wall of his right eye socket, a sinus fracture and earning a major gash in his brow.
It was a frightening moment at St. J’s Burlingame Field.
His eye broken and bloody, Aldrich eventually walked off the field. His vision returned in 10 minutes, he said. He was stitched up at the hospital and went home that same night.
He will not play baseball again for the Hilltoppers this season — the recovery time is six weeks — but Aldrich is back in school after avoiding serious injury.
“It’s an unfortunate end to my season for sure,” Aldrich said. “But I feel incredibly lucky; the extent of my injuries could have been far worse. From the doctor’s word, there could have been many possibilities, including losing my eyesight, having a serious fracture, or a concussion.
“All things considered, to take a line drive in the face and come away with only a couple of hairline fractures is pretty lucky and I am glad that I can still get back on the mound one of these days.”
Aldrich’s stitches came out this past Tuesday. He still has a black eye, but the swelling has receded.
He did not shy away from watching the replay of the comebacker on NSNsports.net.
“There were two cameras and the video cuts away right when I got hit,” he said. “I wanted to see the whole thing.”
Aldrich has no hard feelings toward the Essex batter, Eli Bostwick.
“Eli texted me after the game and basically said, ‘Hey, I was the guy who hit the ball and I feel horrible. The whole Essex team wishes you all the best.’”
Aldrich, a varsity player as a sophomore, missed out on his junior campaign because of the pandemic. He was the lone returning senior starter for St. J in 2021.
With a shorter preseason this spring, Aldrich suffered a quad injury and missed the first two games. Still nursing his injury back to full health, Aldrich made a relief appearance against Burlington and started in a win over North Country.
He was pitching in the fourth inning of his second start last Tuesday against Essex when the season-ending injury unfolded.
“It’s just part of the game,” Aldrich said. “You see guys get hit in the bigs; it’s rare when it happens, but it’s part of the game. It sucks.”
Down but not out, Aldrich won’t be giving up on the game he loves. He’s heading to NVU-Johnson to study in the fall but hopes to toe the rubber again soon.
“I am really looking forward to getting on the bump again before I get to college and look forward to the next step like legion or a collegiate league or something like that.”
