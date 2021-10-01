RYEGATE — A crash on Interstate 91 on Thursday caused minor injuries and totaled a camper and two cars, one of which was a classic 1948 Kaiser.
Trooper Jason Schlesinger reported the crash occurred in the southbound lane at about 2:45 p.m. It was raining and the road was wet, noted the trooper.
Jackson Stone, 41, Swanzey, N.H., was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer. He was taken to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, with minor injuries. Daniel Fleck, 67, of Lachine, Mich., was driving the Kaiser. He and his wife also suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the scene but did not require transport to a hospital.
Ryegate Fire and Woodsville EMS responded to the crash.
This collision remains under investigation, noted Trooper Schlesinger.
