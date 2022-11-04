Ice Climbing At Willoughby In NEK, Cannon, Mt. Washington In North Country

An ice climber takes part in a Kingdom Adventures Mountain Guides adventure. (Contributed Photo)

WILLOUGHBY — Lake Willoughby and its surrounding mountain vistas are a four-season wonder not to be missed for those seeking natural wonders, and the beautiful winter season will not disappoint climbers coming here.

Ice climbing is one of the activities shared on the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments