Ice Climbing At Willoughby In NEK, Cannon, Mt. Washington In North Country

WILLOUGHBY — Lake Willoughby and its surrounding mountain vistas are a four-season wonder not to be missed for those seeking natural wonders, and the beautiful winter season will not disappoint climbers coming here.
Ice climbing is one of the activities shared on the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.
It notes, “Lake Willoughby located just about 15 minutes from Burke is a summer haven for fishing, boating, and swimming. But come wintertime, the cliffs of Mt. Pisgah above this glacial lake are draped with ice. For adventure seekers looking for some serious ice climbing and absolutely stunning views, Mt. Pisgah is your mountain. Definitely not for beginners, but if you’re experienced or come with a guide, you’re in for an amazing experience!”
John Kascenska, owner of Kingdom Adventures Mountain Guides in East Burke, called the climbs at Mt. Pisgah “substantial undertakings.” Kingdom Adentures offers training in ice climbing.
“Most of the ice climbs are long and hard and require using the best of climbing techniques — even with significant advances in climbing equipment used by today’s ice climbers,” he said in an email. “We are lucky to have one of the most challenging and premiere ice climbing venues in New England right here in the Northeast Kingdom.”
On the climb.com website, Lake Willoughby has a section to itself and is described as follows: “Tucked in the corner of the Northeast Kingdom, the upper right corner of the state, Lake Willoughby appears as if a witch scratched her nail across the map, carving a five-mile-long lake with sheer cliffs along its eastern side.”
The climber’s site goes on to promise that while the summer doesn’t provide much opportunity for climbers, the splintered rock of the mountain face here sees “winter temperatures provide solid ice on top of otherwise friable rock. It becomes what world-traveling ice climber and Canadian Rockies guidebook author Joe Josephson has called ‘the single greatest ice climbing cliff on Earth.’ ”
The two areas for climbing at Willoughby are Mount Hor and Mount Pisgah.
On another ice climbing site, mountainproject.com, they state,”We’re claiming it: This is the largest concentration of hard ice routes in the continental United States. Several committing multipitch grade IV WI5s or harder can be found towering above the lake waiting to test you. Willoughby is also home to the East Coast’s first bonafide WI6 ice climb: Call of the Wild II WI6 which was first freed by Jim Shimberg in March of 1996. In summary, you can’t throw an ice axe around here without finding WI5. Enjoy.”
Route 5A about 15 miles North of Lyndonville, Vt. Park below the routes and hike in (30-60 minutes).
For more information, visit: https://www.climbing.com/places/green-ice-vermonts-ice-and-mixed-climbing/
NORTH COUNTRY
According to the Mountain Project (mountainproject.com) website, “New Hampshire offers some of the best ice climbing in the lower-48. Maybe it’s the fact that winters tend to be long and wet, or maybe it’s the fact that summers tend to be short and humid and wet, but in winter, ice seems to form on every piece of exposed rock. Be it the road cuts on Interstate 93, the grungy summer sport climbs at Rumney, the moss-filled chimneys at Cathedral Ledge, or the shady reaches of Cannon Cliff, chances are each of these surfaces sports a worthwhile ice objective.
A guide company in New Hampshire called Mountain Sense Guides out of Lincoln, N.H., notes of the Franconia area, “The Black Dike on Cannon Cliff in Franconia Notch is one of the most sought after multi pitch ice climbs in New Hampshire. Depending on conditions, you’ll experience everything from thin ice covered rock to steep rust colored ice.”
“Those looking for more of an adventure will certainly find it in the form of brutal cold and full-on conditions on Cannon Cliff, the premier alpine climbing setting in the Northeast,” the site goes on. “Mt. Washington, the highest point in New England and home of ‘the world’s worst weather’ offers both ice and alpine climbing in a serious, mountain setting,” according to mountainproject.com.
Winter climbing at Franconia Notch promises the famed Black Dike, Cannon Cliff and formerly the Old Man of the Mountain, notes the website, adding this for the Old Man rock formation that collapsed many years ago and is still mourned by native Granite Staters and visitors alike: RIP.
Access off I-93, New Hampshire.
For more information, visit: https://www.mountainproject.com/area/114088875/franconia-notch
