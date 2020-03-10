Ice Conditions Are Deteriorating Rapidly

MONTPELIER — Vermont ice conditions are deteriorating rapidly on lakes throughout the state because of recent warm weather, according to Colonel Jason Batchelder, Vermont’s chief game warden.

“While some of the best ice fishing of the season can come during mid-to-late March, the ice will be going fast,” said Batchelder. “I’ve fished two Northeast Kingdom Lakes in the past week and have watched the ice change considerably in that short time.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments