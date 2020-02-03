Ice Fishermen Check Out South Bay

Ice fishing is underway on Lake Memphremagog’s South Bay in Newport but under guarded conditions while some fishermen cautiously consider the ice somewhat “iffy” as the temperature continues to hover around the freezing mark. Vehicles and shacks seemed to be stationed near the shoreline with few fishermen out in the center over the weekend.
