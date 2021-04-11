Ice Out On Lake Memphremagog, Contests Continue At Joe’s, Harvey’s

Mike Wiswell, of Woodbury, turns a hand auger into the ice on Joe's Pond near the Ice Out block off West Shore Road on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was making holes deep enough in the ice to insert posts from which the Ice Out rope is suspended above the ice. With the start of April, the block is still resting on ice and the clock still ticks on this year's ice out. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Spring has officially sprung at Joe’s Pond!

The block fell through the ice on April 10, 2021, at 4:57 p.m. Over 10,000 tickets were sold. The winner will be announced later, once the person is verified and notified, reports Michelle Walker.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments