GLOVER - The ice out contest on Shadow Lake is over.
The ice went out on April 9 at 10:23 a.m. and the winner is Louis Theim of Glover, who guessed 12 a.m. midnight.
“We are sorry for the delay in announcing the winner - but the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders made it more difficult to collect all of the tickets, according to the Glover Ambulance squad, which organized the fundraiser.
Despite the stay at home orders and the difficulties in purchasing and acquiring tickets, the ambulance raised $502, splitting the take 50-50 with the winner.
