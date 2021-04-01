NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Blocks remain on Joe’s Pond and Harvey’s Lake ice, but the penguin took a plunge on Lake Memphremagog recently, marking the moment of ice out and making a winner out of a man who took some guesswork out his guess by considering the wind.
“I like to keep an eye on it and I knew with the wind in the forecast it was going to melt the ice really quickly,” said Newport Center resident, Jason Patenaude, who won $2,000 by choosing 4:02 a.m. on March 27.
The official moment of ice out was 4:09 a.m. Patenaude’s guess was the closest anyone has gotten in the seven years of the contest, said Jessica Booth, director of Parks & Recreation, which sponsors the annual event.
Patenaude bought 50 tickets at the Pick and Shovel in Newport City on March 26. He made guesses at 22-minute intervals as his daughter’s basketball jersey number is 22.
His win of exactly $2,000.50 amounts to half of the total money raised in the contest. The other half supports Newport Recreation and specifically improvements at Gardner Park. The $4,001 total came through 1,876 guesses and was the largest amount raised in the history of the contest.
Booth reported this year’s contest was a “climactic” one.
“Everywhere I went I would hear people talking about the weather and how ‘it’s gotta go any day now,’” she said in a press release. The anticipation led to a surge in ticket sales, she said, “with the pot shooting up over a thousand dollars just from predictions submitted on Thursday (March 25) and Friday (March 26).”
This year’s earliest guess was Feb. 26, and the latest one was for June 16. In the event’s seven-year history the earliest the ice has gone out was March 18, 2016, and the latest was in 2015 when it went out on April 15.
Each year the organizers get creative with the on-ice block marker. This year it was a plywood cutout of a giant penguin with a mask and snorkel.
There’s no special ice-out mascot connected to the ice out block and pallet on Joe’s Pond, but it’s a tried and true system that has helped make the Joe’s Pond contest the longest-running contest in the area. And, unlike the penguin in Newport, the Joe’s Pond block is still on ice.
A team of volunteers led by longtime Joe’s Pond Association member, Larry Rossi placed the block and connected the clock on March 17.
More than two weeks later, the block appears to be on firm footing, according to Joe’s Pond Association member, Michelle Walker.
“Joe’s Pond ice is pretty solid,” she said in an email on Wednesday. “There is a little water along the shore from the mountain runoff. A couple of fishermen were on the ice this weekend and said there was a foot of ice with some slush underneath.”
The last day for ticket sales was Thursday. Walker said sales were good this year.
The 50/50 fundraiser benefits the Joe’s Pond Association, which is half of the money for a summertime fireworks display and to support efforts to maintain the water quality of the lake. The contest began in 1988 and has become popular. Last year the ice went out on April 15. In 2018, it didn’t go out until May 4.
Just a few miles southeast of Joe’s Pond, ice on Harvey’s Lake also still supports an Ice Out Contest block. Harvey’s Lake Association Vice President Jackie Sprague said in an email Thursday that the block is still in place. “Water around inlets and some coves, but still ice!”
Organizers stopped taking tickets for the Harvey’s contest on March 17. Last year the ice went out on April 6 at 12:14 p.m.
The association’s first contest was in 1993, but records show ice-out dates were noted all the way back to the 1940s. Ice went out on April 30 in 1946 and on March 23 in 1947.
The fundraiser is a 50/50 contest, with the winner taking half the ticket sale money and the association keeping the other half to support the lake’s annual July fireworks display.
