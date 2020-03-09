PEACHAM — A collection of black and white photographs taken by the late photographer Clemens Kalischer during the 1950s and ’60s when he discovered this rural Northeast Kingdom village are among the pride and joy of the town’s historical association.
The Peacham Historical Association has a collection of dozens of Kalischer’s prints, gifted to the town by him on one of his many fond visits to the small community he was so taken with.
Kalischer returned to visit Peacham a number of times, making lifelong friends and staying in their homes when he came to wander the village to capture it in black and white film.
A show of Kalischer’s photos was featured in Peacham in October for the first time by the association, hosted in a restored schoolhouse.
Some photos in the exhibit were on loan from Kalischer’s family who live in Stockbridge, Mass. (the town Norman Rockwell made famous) and where he settled and operated a gallery for many years.
The photographer died in 2018 at the age of 97.
Kalischer’s family fled Nazi Germany, said Johanna Branson, president of the Peacham Historical Association.
Kalischer and his family immigrated from Germany to France, and then to the U.S. via Morocco in 1942.
His family fled Berlin in 1933 and settled in Paris. He was taken prisoner in France in 1939 and served three years of forced labor in work camps until 1942 when he came to the United States.
After the war, Kalischer studied art and photography at the New School and Cooper Union in New York City.
The photos Kalischer took of people arriving in New York City from displaced persons camps following World War II were among his most recognized work.
Of Kalischer’s Peacham photos, the association’s exhibit information noted, “In a series of remarkable photographs, he captured life in a northern Vermont town in the mid-20th century.”
“Many of these photographs appeared in Vermont Life magazine in 1959 and in the Time-Life Library of America volume on New England in 1967,” the exhibit introduction went on, “They came to be seen as iconic, embodying the essence of Vermont.”
Kalischer’s love for the hamlet of Peacham is a source of local pride, and the historical association has enough prints gifted to the community that it may one day consider printing a book to benefit their work and share the Peacham photos to a wider audience.
During the showing of the Kalischer photos at the annual autumn day in Peacham in early October, a number of the people in the photos, students at the now-shuttered Peacham Academy — kids riding sleds, posing with farm animals, and people at town meetings and more — were identified.
Hand-written notes are now attached to some of the magazine copies of photos and other Kalischer photos that were taken in Peacham.
The Kalischer images are immediately familiar somehow, and Branson said his photos have been on Christmas cards and elsewhere, sometimes without him being credited properly; the images are iconic Vermont and are enduring and deeply striking.
The society owns 69 proof prints that were gifts from Kalischer; another 27 were on loan this fall from the photographer’s family for the special showing.
The photos Kalischer left with the town in 1967 were “to be exhibited informally in the Peacham Town Hall,” Branson shared. “He hoped the villagers would enjoy them every day, and perhaps order their own copies from him. Taken together, the photos present a marvelous window into the Peacham Village of 60 years ago,” she said.
Kalischer’s photography contributed to the pastoral branding of the State of Vermont, says Branson, “We’re all subject to subliminal messages.”
She said Kalischer ultimately settled in the Berkshires, and he drove “all around looking at different places in New England, and he really loved Peacham.”
One of the photographer’s daughters told Branson when her father discovered Peacham he described it ” … the ‘not-Nazi’ place, because people looked each other in the eye and they disagreed, but they still lived with each other in the same village.”
When Kalischer first came to town, Peacham still had one-room school houses, said Branson, showing the photos.
“There are two kinds of photographs that we showed,” said Branson of the Kalischer exhibit. “Over 10 years and culminating in this Time Life book where his photo essay about Peacham, A Quiet, Unchanging Way of Life.”
He photographed “the old farm families with great dignity,” the post office, the country store, children in school and in play.”
Branson said Kalischer photographed the Kempton family who owned a village farm in town right next to the church — George and his wife Patty and their five children.
Branson said Kalischer stayed with the Kemptons for some of his time in Peacham.
In George Kempton’s autobiography, based on his wife’s journals, she mentioned the Kalischers coming to stay with them, “They were really friends,” said Branson.
Kalischer’s photography captured the Peacham ski tow, the postmaster, and social clubs including the men’s club and more.
“You see the range of village activities, it was a very vibrant moment, although I think it’s important to note that people who visited (the fall photo exhibit) and were school children at that time” reflected on the photos saying while the images are pastoral and charming, it’s also important to see through the work that the poverty of the time is clearly evidenced in the photos he captured,” stressed Branson.
Branson attended Kalischer’s memorial service, and shared with his family “how fondly the whole village remembered him.”
Many of Kalischer’s photos were shot in winter, and Branson said, “Each of these is more wonderful than the last,” showing the prints.
More than 500 people came to see the Kalischer show last fall, she said.
One of his photos shows giggling Peacham kids of long ago sledding using an old car door.
“Our dream would be to do a book on Peacham at this particular moment,” said Branson.
Branson said, “We have some pretty set ideas of iconic Vermont and I think Clemens Kalischer’s photographs in Vermont Life and the Time Life books are one of the major sources of the iconic images. He showed old people, children, and every kind of activity he could find and always in this black and white, elegant, austere style.”
“Also, I have to say he was an extraordinary photographer because once you start looking at them and imagine where he must have been, the dancers, for instance … he must have been kneeling on the floor looking up at just the right moment,” said Branson. She said several people have said that “he was very small and he was very quiet and people forgot he was there.”
Kalischer photographed children bringing gifts to a celebrated teacher from Peacham at the time, Thelma Schoolcraft White, and that’s one of the cherished photos in the collection.
Branson said, “The other thing that’s really remarkable … almost nobody in any of these pictures is posing, they are utterly unaware.”
One exception was portraits he made of older residents, capturing their faces in their homes and at their farms in shots that are more painting than photo – to see them more than a half-century later.
At the exhibit in the fall Branson said conversations and memories flowed from the people who stopped in to see the Kalischer exhibit.
The spring 2020 newsletter from the historical association, due out soon, will have an update on some of Kalischer’s photos now that some of their subjects have been identified, said Branson.
Branson said what Kalischer did for the town of Peacham was truly a gift of art and of recorded history of the special little Northeast Kingdom village — capturing the community and its residents at a moment in time that now is forever preserved. “We are truly grateful.”
