LYNDON — The Wildflower Inn and Juniper’s Restaurant have changed hands.
Investment group Heaven’s Bench Realty Corp. purchased the 290-acre estate on Friday for an amount in excess of $2 million.
In a social media post, longtime owners Jim and Mary O’Reilly explained, “It’s a bittersweet experience selling something that’s been the heart and soul, and 24/7 life, for us for the past 38 years, but it was time.”
Heaven’s Bench Realty Corp. intends to continue operations of the 25-room inn and restaurant, located at 2059 Darling Hill Rd., with minor changes geared towards local residents and outdoor enthusiasts, according to managing partner Foster Goodrich.
Those changes — which include expanded mountain bike access, a new nine-hole disc golf course, and a revamped restaurant menu — aim to make the property more inviting, more accessible, and more laid-back, he said.
“We’re focused on creating a new vibe,” Goodrich said.
Under the new ownership, the Wildflower Inn and Juniper’s Restaurant will look to forge strong community connections.
Through partnerships with various organizations — such as Lyndon Institute, The Vermont Children’s Theater, or local outdoors outfitters — the inn could host after-school programs, high school sporting events, live performances, or connect guests with nearby gear rental and guide services, Goodrich said.
Beyond that, Goodrich said, the inn and restaurant will encourage Northeast Kingdom residents to walk or pedal onto the property, grab something to eat or drink, tour the grounds, and enjoy sunsets from the scenic vista on Darling Hill ridge.
The property includes a significant portion of Kingdom Trails, the pump track, and heaven’s bench.
“We’re focused on the community and making this a place that the locals want to go and relax,” he said.
Last year Goodrich sought to build a 68-unit campground on Darling Hill Road.
That proposal faced vocal opposition from neighbors who cited concerns about traffic, noise, public safety, environmental impacts, and sight pollution. They worried the project would detract from the iconic rural area.
Eventually the project was denied a conditional use permit by the Development Review Board.
Reached on Tuesday, Goodrich said the proposed campground site was not part of the 290-acre sale, and was located on an adjacent 44-acres that are under agreement.
He said plans for the campground have been shelved for the time being, and that a planning firm would be hired to do a master plan process, and determine the best use of the property moving forward.
