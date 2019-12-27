COVENTRY — Icy conditions caused accidents involving tractor trailer units early Friday morning, injuring one person and shutting down Route 5 and the truck route bypass around Newport City overnight and into the morning commute.

Route 5 was blocked and impassable at the intersection with Route 14 in Coventry, Vermont State Police reported. It wasn’t until about 3 p.m. on Friday that the road was open for both lanes of traffic.

