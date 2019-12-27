Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
COVENTRY — Icy conditions caused accidents involving tractor trailer units early Friday morning, injuring one person and shutting down Route 5 and the truck route bypass around Newport City overnight and into the morning commute.
Route 5 was blocked and impassable at the intersection with Route 14 in Coventry, Vermont State Police reported. It wasn’t until about 3 p.m. on Friday that the road was open for both lanes of traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.