Ide Building Owner Alerts Police To Problem With Intruders

ST. JOHNSBURY — The owner of the E.T. & H.K. Ide building is hopeful that a sale of the Bay Street property to Zion Growers for a hemp business will happen, but he’s frustrated and fearful that people often wander into the dilapidated structure without permission.
Tim Ide, of Danville, went to the St. Johnsbury Police Department on Friday morning to register his concern about unwanted guests entering the property.
“I reminded the police to keep an eye on it,” Ide said in a phone conversation later on Friday.
“I’ve been having problems with people getting in there,” he said. “They break doors. They break windows. It’s very frustrating and I’m concerned that someone will get hurt in there.”
Ide is the great-grandson of the founder of the Ide company over 100 years ago. It was once a major grain distributor. He currently has a purchase and sales agreement for the property with Zion Growers, led by Brandon McFarlane and Travis Samuels.
Most of the space on the property has gone unused for many years, and in recent years, Ide was considering demolishing the buildings because of a lack of interest in the real estate market. But now McFarlane and Samuels are serious about acquiring the property and converting it for use as a hemp processing facility.
The building is run-down and there are access points for people to get inside. Some outside walls of the building have graffiti.
Ide met with Lt. Mark Bickford on Friday morning to ask police to keep an eye on the property and remove anyone there without his permission.
“I don’t want people getting into that building,” he said. “It’s wood and we don’t want a fire and we don’t want anybody hurt.”
Said Lt. Bickford, “He’s been trying to unload that building for quite some time, and he’s concerned about people hanging out there or staying there overnight.”
The lieutenant said police have responded to reports of strangers on the property in the past and moved them along. He said he doesn’t believe the space is used as a location for homeless people. It’s more of a “hangout” spot, he said.
“It’s easy access they gain from the railroad tracks (in the back),” said Lt. Bickford.
Ide was encouraged to post no trespassing signs, Lt. Bickford said.
The lieutenant said he was going to pass along Ide’s concerns to police officers working the night shift and that officers would give attention to unwanted activity there.
As for the status of the property sale, Ide said the parties are waiting for the results of an environmental assessment of the soils on the property. He’s confident the results will not be an impediment to the sale.
“I think soon after we get through that we’ll be in good shape,” said Ide. “I’d like to see something positive (with the building) instead of just letting it sit there to deteriorate, which is what it’s doing now.”
