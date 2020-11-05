Two Addison County teens have been assessed $633 in fines and court costs for driving more than 90 miles per hour on U.S 7 in New Haven.

Elliot C. Nezin, 16, of Lincoln and Jonathan M. Armell, 16, of North Ferrisburgh both initially ignored traffic tickets issued by Vermont State Police, according to Vermont Judicial Bureau records.

