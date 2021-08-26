BURLINGTON — An illegal immigrant, who was found working on a farm in Irasburg, is a prime suspect in a sexual assault of a pre-teen girl, according to authorities.
Gaudencio Almeida-Perez, 37, who was deported in February 2007, appeared for a brief hearing in federal court in Burlington on a charge of being found in the United States after having been ordered out of the country and never getting permission to return.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed to a request by the prosecution to continue the U.S. District Court hearing until Tuesday to hear arguments on why Almeida-Perez needs to be detained.
The prosecution maintains there are no release conditions that could be imposed to ensure Almeida-Perez would appear at future court hearings.
“He has a tremendous incentive to flee to avoid continued incarceration and being deported again,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson wrote in her detention request. She said he “poses a significant danger to the community and should be detained.”
The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department fielded a complaint this week about a young girl that reportedly had been sexually abused over an extended period of time, Masterson said in court papers.
A sexual assault examination was conducted Wednesday and the outcome was positive “meaning the results corroborated that the child had been sexually assaulted,” Masterson wrote.
Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow confirmed her department received a complaint about an incident in one of the towns that contracts with her department for law enforcement services. She said because the investigation is in the early stages she could not elaborate. The department is working with Orleans County States Attorney Jennifer Barrett, court records show
The Northwest Unit for Special Investigations, which handles sex crime and abuse cases, also was part of the joint investigation and Almeida-Perez was quickly identified as a prime suspect, records show.
Special Agent Trevor Walker of the Department of Homeland Security Investigations in Derby Line said in court papers that Almeida-Perez has provided two dates of birth to authorities. Almeida-Perez used one date when he was caught illegally in the country in Derby on January 21, 2007, and he furnished the other date when he got his Vermont driver’s license, records show.
When he was caught in 2007 by the U.S. Border Patrol in Derby Almeida-Perez admitted he had been in the United States illegally for about a year, Walker said. Walker said Almeida-Perez reported he had walked across the international boundary for the United States and his home country, Mexico.
It was not immediately clear how long Almeida-Perez has been back in the United States or how he entered.
Almeida-Perez was deported on Feb. 9, 2007, and has never applied for a U.S. Visa or any kind of immigration document needed for lawful entry into America, court records note.
There was some question as to whether Almeida-Perez was entitled to a lawyer at taxpayer expense based on the $7,000 he has in the bank and the money he is making working on a local farm. Chief Federal Defender Michael Desautels said he believed there was not enough money to hire a competent legal lawyer to handle the federal case and said there was a strong possibility of a state criminal charge being filed.
Almeida-Perez, who appeared for the virtual hearing from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, was told he would need to remain in custody until the detention hearing is conducted next Tuesday.
