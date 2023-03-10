Illegal Immigrant To Remain In Federal Custody In Connection With Fatal Border Crossing

BURLINGTON – An illegal immigrant caught in Orleans County two weeks ago will remain in custody as a material witness in a deadly human smuggling case for almost another three weeks, a federal magistrate said Thursday in U.S. District Court Burlington.
The U.S. Border Patrol said Oscar Sota-Acosta, 44, of Mexico, is one of three illegal immigrants that unlawfully entered the United States at Derby on the night of Feb. 19.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle said he had initially agreed to a 14-day temporary detention on Sota-Acosta as a material witness so his testimony could be secured in the criminal case against Maria Constante-Zamora, 31, of Danbury, Conn.
Sota-Acosta has not been charged in Vermont but is listed as a material witness in court papers. Doyle said during a hearing on Thursday he expected Sota-Acosta’s possible testimony would have been secured through a deposition or during a probable cause hearing since his detention on Feb. 20.
Constante-Zamora, who also is from Ecuador, is charged with improperly trying to assist the illegal immigrants after they unlawfully entered the country on the night of Feb. 19 from Canada. Doyle ruled earlier this week there was probable cause to charge Constante-Zamora in federal court. She remains detained pending trial.
Doyle appeared a little miffed Thursday that his temporary 14-day detention order for Sota-Acosta was getting stretched by lawyers. It now looks like Sota-Acosta will be in federal custody for at least 38 days before his testimony is obtained in the fatal smuggling case.
The delay apparently centered on trying to get the schedules of three lawyers to sync. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples said Constante-Zamora had a change of defense lawyers and her new attorney was on vacation last week. The lawyer for Sota-Acosta told the court he was first given three possible dates on Thursday morning only a few hours before the status conference for his client.
The deposition is now planned for March 29. The only other earlier date proposed by Waples, did not work for at least one lawyer.
The U.S. Border Patrol and Vermont State Police continue to investigate the smuggling death of Jose Leos-Cervantes, 45, of Aguascalientes, Mexico. While smuggling deaths on the southern border are somewhat common, they are considered rare along the northern international border. An autopsy for Leos-Cervantes proved inconclusive and authorities are waiting for more test results, including toxicology. There were no signs of trauma, state police said.
When the Border Patrol confronted the three Mexicans on Feb. 19, one began to have a medical event and clung to a tree, while the other two fled back toward Canada, court records show.
U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jonathan Mayfield then attempted life-saving efforts, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Leos-Cervantes. Mayfield also radioed for more agents and an ambulance, which rushed the Mexican to North Country Hospital in Newport. Leos-Cervantes was declared dead at about 12:34 a.m. on Feb. 20, officials said.
Sota-Acosta was one of the two that abandoned Leos-Cervantes and tried to flee back to Canada but was apprehended about 6 hours later on the Vermont side of the border.
Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth, who represents Constante-Zamora, said Thursday it was critical for him to have the complete file from the federal government before he tried to question Sota-Acosta.
Barth said it was likely he would only have one chance to question him under oath and that testimony would become part of any trial for his client, Constante-Zamora.
Waples said some information Barth requested does not exist. He said Sota-Acosta has no known immigration history or criminal record in the United States.
Barth had said during Constante-Zamora’s probable cause hearing on Tuesday he believed Sota-Acosta would soon see his name on a federal indictment along with Constante-Zamora.
However shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, a federal grand jury sitting in Burlington filed a one-count indictment against only Constante-Zamora for a charge of trying to provide aid to Sota-Acosta and Leos-Cervantes after illegally entering the country.
It was unclear why the U.S. Attorney’s Office had not sought a criminal indictment in the case since her arrest almost three weeks ago.
Constante-Zamora was a front-seat passenger in a car owned and operated by Manuel Nieves-Chavez of Ecuador the night of the smuggling attempt, the Border Patrol has said.
The Border Patrol said Nieves-Chavez reported he worked with Constante-Zamora and was in a romantic relationship with the Waterbury, Conn. woman. He said they decided to go to Derby because they were each in relationships with other people and didn’t want anybody to find out, the Border Patrol said. He denied they were in Vermont to pick up anybody.
The Border Patrol said Nieves-Chavez had no documentation to be in the United States. Both suspects in the car claimed they were lost.
During the court hearing earlier this week, Border Patrol Agent Brian Wilda testified that the investigation revealed Constante-Zamora, Nieves-Chavez and Sota-Acosta were connected through their cellphone numbers and texts.
They also were connected to a man with the code name “Miller,” but it turned out to be Roberto Quintano-Rivas of Quebec, Wilda said in court.
