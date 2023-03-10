Illegal Immigrant To Remain In Federal Custody In Connection With Fatal Border Crossing

BURLINGTON – An illegal immigrant caught in Orleans County two weeks ago will remain in custody as a material witness in a deadly human smuggling case for almost another three weeks, a federal magistrate said Thursday in U.S. District Court Burlington.

The U.S. Border Patrol said Oscar Sota-Acosta, 44, of Mexico, is one of three illegal immigrants that unlawfully entered the United States at Derby on the night of Feb. 19.

