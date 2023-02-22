Illegal Immigrants Held After Death During Border Crossing
BURLINGTON — Two illegal immigrants are in federal custody as the U.S. Border Patrol investigates the death of a Mexican as he tried to illegally enter the country in Orleans County, officials said.

Maria Constante-Zamore, 31, of Danbury, Conn. appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Wednesday afternoon to face a felony charge of attempting to transport three illegal immigrants after their unlawful entry into the county, records show.

