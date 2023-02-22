Illegal Immigrants Held After Death During Border Crossing

BURLINGTON — Two illegal immigrants are in federal custody as the U.S. Border Patrol investigates the death of a Mexican as he tried to illegally enter the country in Orleans County, officials said.
Maria Constante-Zamore, 31, of Danbury, Conn. appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Wednesday afternoon to face a felony charge of attempting to transport three illegal immigrants after their unlawful entry into the county, records show.
Federal Magistrate Kevin Doyle ordered Constante-Zamore, who is from Ecuador, to be held as a risk to flee. Assistant Federal Public Defender Mary Nerino did not oppose the request by the prosecution.
Meanwhile, the Border Patrol and Vermont State Police continue to investigate the smuggling death of Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, Aguascalientes, Mexico early Monday, officials said.
Leos Cervantes was among three people that crossed the international border late Sunday night near the Derby/Holland town line, court records show. Leos Cervantes later collapsed when the Border Patrol confronted the trio, records show.
His two companions fled back toward Canada, leaving Leos Cervantes in distress, the Border Patrol said. One of the men was eventually caught several hours later and is now listed as a material witness in the deadly smuggling case, records show.
The area of Goodall Road and Moon Road in Derby is well-known to have been frequently used in the past year by one or more smuggling organizations to bring illegal immigrants and/or contraband into the country and to flee the area quickly, Border Patrol Agent Brian Wilda said in a court affidavit.
As the latest case began to unfold, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jonathan Mayfield went to the aid of Leos Cervantes, who was clinging to a tree and appeared to be in medical suffering, authorities said.
Mayfield provided medical assistance, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation and radioed for an ambulance and more agents, court records show.
Mayfield continued treating Leos Cervantes until rescue squad members arrived and they rushed the patient to North Country Hospital in Newport, where he was pronounced dead at about 12:34 a.m. Monday, court records show.
An autopsy by the office of Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner was inconclusive, state police said. It will wait for further testing, including toxicology, before the cause and manner of death are posted. There were no signs of trauma, state police said.
State Police said it learned of the death at about 1 a.m. Monday and responded to the hospital to start its own death investigation.
It was unclear what the Border Patrol was conducting for its own internal investigation. A Border Patrol spokesman was unsuccessful in getting a statement about the agency’s response before press time.
State Police Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen said in a news release the death was not considered suspicious but did not say why. He declined to elaborate on the comment on Wednesday.
One of the individuals who ran from the scene toward Canada, Oscar Soto-Acosta, 44, was eventually apprehended by the Border Patrol at about 6:20 a.m. Monday, records show.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office petitioned to have him jailed as a material witness in the deadly smuggling case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher said Soto-Acosta, who is from Mexico, needs to be detained because he is an illegal alien, who is likely to be deported or will flee if allowed bail.
Lasher said he wants to get a sworn deposition from Soto-Acosta with his lawyer present.
Constante-Zamore was a passenger in the car owned and operated by Manuel Nieves-Chavez of Ecuador, the Border Patrol said. They said he was without any documentation to be in the United States. Both suspects in the car claimed they were lost.
Constante-Zamore admitted that she was hired to pick up two individuals from a hotel and transport them out of state, court records show. However when asked about the site, she provided a name of a hotel in Denver, the Border Patrol said. They said she also claimed she didn’t know the people she was picking up.
The Border Patrol said Nieves-Chavez reported he worked with Constante-Zamore and was in a romantic relationship with her. He said they decided to go to Derby because they were each in relationships with other people and didn’t want anybody to find out, the Border Patrol said. He denied they were in Vermont to pick up anybody.
