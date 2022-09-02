Impaired Driving Suspect Now Facing 30 Years In Prison
The Orleans County courthouse in the background. (File Photo)

A local man was stopped for suspicion of drugged driving which carries a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $1,500 fine.

But based on the amount of fentanyl police allegedly found in his car, the suspect is now facing a possible 30-year prison sentence and a $1 million fine.

