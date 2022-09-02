Impaired Driving Suspect Now Facing 30 Years In Prison

A local man was stopped for suspicion of drugged driving which carries a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $1,500 fine.
But based on the amount of fentanyl police allegedly found in his car, the suspect is now facing a possible 30-year prison sentence and a $1 million fine.
Gary E. Camley, 37, of Lowell, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of drugged driving and a felony charge of fentanyl trafficking. Camley was then released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Orleans Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Corporal Amy LeClair, police responded to a report of an “intoxicated male” parked at the Jay Store on Route 242 in Jay at 7:35 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2021. Camley was arrested for suspicion of drugged driving and he provided a sample of his blood to police which was tested at the Vermont Forensic Laboratory.
According to the report, Camley tested positive for several drugs including THC, benzoylecgonine, fentanyl and norfentanyl.
But police also requested and were granted a search warrant for Camley’s car after noticing a “small round tin-like container” that had a clear cover on it and what appeared to be a powdery substance inside. The substance later tested positive for fentanyl. But according to court documents, it was the amount of fentanyl Camley allegedly possessed that has him facing a possible sentence of over 30 years in prison.
According to Vermont law, fentanyl in the amount of 70 milligrams or more will support a drug trafficking charge. The Vermont Forensics lab reported that the container in Camley’s car contained 761.2 milligrams of fentanyl.
The affidavit contains no other evidence of an intent to sell the drug such as scales, drug baggies or large amounts of cash.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.