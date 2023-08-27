MONTPELIER — The Fiscal Year 2023 financial report and Fiscal Year 2024 enrollment forecast for the Vermont State Colleges System were presented to the system’s Board of Trustees Finance & Facilities Committee at a recent meeting.
According to the report, “System-wide, overall revenues appear worse than budget – however actual results are masked due to the receipt of $14.9 in bridge funding via ARPA grant instead of State Appropriation.”
“Total revenue has improved since the third quarter for both CCV (the Community College of Vermont) and Vermont State University (VTSU) with CCV seeing an increase of $577,000 over its predicted revenue of $849,000 (a 68% improvement) bringing CCV’s total revenue to $1.426 million. Vermont State University also saw a significant increase in revenue coming in at $3.6 million higher than its predicted revenue of $8.33 million (a 43% improvement) bringing VTSU’s revenue to $11.93 million for Fiscal Year 2023,” the report states.
The report goes on, “From an institutional perspective, VTSU’s revenues … was significantly stronger than budget across virtually all categories. VTSU budgeted its revenue conservatively, anticipating a significant enrollment decline in FY2023, with an associated tuition & fee revenue decline of 5%. The University’s enrollment outperformed targets by a significant margin, exceeding prior year revenue by a small amount.”
Too, the report continues, room and board revenue likewise outperformed budget, at 12.4 percent higher than projected.
CCV’s revenues, the trustees were informed, were higher mainly due to “improved performance in tuition and fees and strong performance in our investments … tuition revenue was up 4% over budget ($965K) due to higher than anticipated enrollment.”
The VSCS is now only two institutions of higher learning, both statewide systems with campuses across Vermont, CCV and VTSU, which merged Northern Vermont University, Castleton University and the Vermont Technical College on July 1 as part of a major transformation of the statewide college system with an aim to put it on a fiscally sustainable path while improving opportunities for students.
Chief Fiscal and Operations Officer Sharron Scott, also told trustees last week that “Overall, unaudited FY2023 expenses are $2.7M lower than budget. However, this figure is artificially reduced due to the receipt of bridge funding.”
According to the draft minutes from the committee meeting, “Vermont State University President Mike Smith shared that VTSU new enrollment is down about 19%, and 9% down on total enrollment, but that could fluctuate over the next week or so.”
“President Smith noted that VTSU’s FY 2024 budget was built on the assumption that there would be a decline of 15%. There is reserve funding in place that can be used to counteract this deficit in FY2024, if necessary. President Smith will be bringing a strategic enrollment plan for VTSU to the upcoming Board retreat,” the record shows.
The draft minutes go on, “CCV President Joyce Judy shared that CCV is seeing slightly fewer students taking slightly more courses as compared to this time in the fall registration cycle as last year. CCV’s summer enrollment was very strong, putting CCV in a good position heading into the fall semester.”
“Carryforward projects addressing critical needs at VTSU and CCV will be brought to the Committee for consideration once the audited financial statements are available in October,” the minutes go on.
Master Planning Presentation
The committee was also given a presentation by the DumontJanks consulting firm which is working with the Board of Trustees around master planning and offered an update and working group schedule at the Aug. 21st meeting.
The draft minutes note, “Vermont State University Facilities Master Plan Progress with DumontJanks Chair Silverman invited Ricardo Dumont and Greg Janks to provide a progress report on the facilities master plan that has been underway since last April.”
Some of the investigation phase for the master planning process occurred in April of this year, including campus visits, data review, analysis & evaluation, issue identification and initial ideas. The implementation of the master planning will begin this fall and continue through the winter months, with focus areas, scenario iteration and documentation taking place, the schedule shows.
Members of the working group for the master plan work include staff and faculty across the campuses of both CCV and VTSU.
One of the graphics featured in the presentation was the demographics population distribution and where the high school population of 13-17 year olds in 2023 live across Vermont - they number 35,271.
Also broken out in graphic maps were the transportation system including major roadways in Vermont as well as the state of broadband coverage from high to low denoted in colored boxes placed over the state’s geography, with much of the northeastern portion of Vermont shown to have low coverage.
Enrollments from last fall for enrolled students for the campuses that now are the merged VTSU were shown in another slide, with the total headcount of 5,446 across the campuses, of those 1,672 being residential students.
The room utilization rate for all VSC locations was less than 35 percent according to data by location from the fall of 2021, with NVU Lyndon having dorm space occupied at the lowest rate that fall at 21 percent, with Castleton being highest at 30 percent.
On another slide, titled ‘Divestment to Reduce Capital and Operational Strain’, bar graphs were shown with the VTSU system renovation age and the need for asset reinvestment.
That slide noted, “Historic capital investments and utilization rates of VTSU space is not enough to steward current portfolio of space; strategic decisions must be made to divest from specific VTSU assets.”
An info box on that slide shared two different hypotheses, the first stating, “Divestment of 25 percent of system footprint, equally distributed across the VTSU campuses,” and the other, “Divestment of 25 percent of system footprint, equally distributed across the VTSU campuses, targeting the highest risk space.”
Next steps were laid out at latst week’s meeting by the consultants, and include the following:
• campus identity scenarios
Consider three or four examples of physical implications for various high-level approaches to campus identity that can be applied to the specific outcomes of the ongoing work of the Optimization 2.0 Working Team.
• Ongoing engagement
Continued collaboration with the working group and “town halls” to elicit feedback from the broader community.
