In Bid To Withdraw Guilty Plea, Police Informant Killer Seeks All Case Documents

Court records indicate another breakdown in the attorney-client relationship for a Littleton man who pleaded guilty four years ago to gunning down a Bethlehem police informant outside the informant’s West Main Street, Littleton apartment.
In his attempt to withdraw his plea of guilty, Damion Yeargle, 27, who was sentenced to serve nearly four decades in prison for the murder, is now asking the court to compel his newest attorney — who was appointed by the court last year to represent him — to turn over all case documents pertaining to him and is also arguing that the documents are his property.
Acting as his own attorney, Yeargle filed a handwritten motion at Grafton Superior Court on Feb. 24 to compel attorney Don Topham, of Nashua, to surrender all of the case files that are in his possession to Yeargle.
“Mr. Yeargle has requested that Attorney Donald Topham forward his complete case file and all documents that pertain to Mr. Yeargle’s case,” wrote Yeargle. “Mr. Yeargle is actively pursuing his case in the New Hampshire Courts challenging the constitutionality of his conviction and sentence. Mr. Yeargle seeks the case files for two reasons: (1) Mr. Yeargle turned over the majority of the case file, which is in Attorney Don Topham’s possession, to assist in the case, and (2) the case files are necessary for preparation in Mr. Yeargle’s challenging the constitutionality of his conviction and sentence, and in any event is his property. This honorable court can and should order Attorney Topham to surrender Mr. Yeargle’s case file.”
Yeargle argues the case files were turned over to Topham to assist in his case and Yeargle is entitled to the case files because they were created during the time Topham represented Yeargle.
“Second, both the law and the American Bar Association recognize that attorneys have a duty not to impede Mr. Yeargle’s attempts to challenge his conviction and/or sentence,” he argued.
Citing the ABA’s standards for criminal justice defense, Yeargle, said, “‘the resounding message is that defense attorneys, because of their intimate knowledge of the trial proceedings and their possession of unique information regarding possible post-conviction, have an obligation to cooperate with the client’s attempts to challenge their convictions.’”
Yeargle asks the court to compel Topham to place the case file materials in large envelopes and mail them to his address at the state prison in Berlin.
As of Monday, the court had not yet ruled on Yeargle’s motion.
In 2018, Yeargle pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the May 2016 shooting death of Robert Pierog, 22, and was given a New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 36 to 72 years.
In 2021, Yeargle, though Topham, argued that he be allowed to withdraw his pleas of guilty because he was under the influence of prescription drugs to treat mental health issues at the time of his pleas and his original attorneys did not inform him of an alleged plea deal that would have let him out of prison after 25 years.
Prosecutors with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office say no such plea deal was ever offered, Yeargle entered his pleas knowingly, the judge concluded he was of sound mind during the plea and sentencing hearing, and defendants seeking to withdraw earlier pleas of guilty bear the burden to prove that the plea was not made voluntarily.
In 2019, Yeargle first filed motions to withdraw his guilty plea and he hired a new attorney, Caroline Brown.
In December of that year, Brown withdrew as Yeargle’s attorney, telling the judge that Yeargle is unwilling to help his own case, and although he has high hopes, she is uncertain he has the ability to retain someone as his attorney.
Prosecutors said Yeargle conspired with Nicholas Skidmore, 27, of Littleton, and Quade Kadle, 24, of Jefferson, to shoot Pierog, in part for Pierog being an informant for Bethlehem police and for a bad drug deal.
Kadle, who knocked on Pierog’s door to lure him down the steps, pleaded guilty to his role as a conspirator and is serving a prison sentence of 13 to 30 years.
Skidmore, who drove Yeargle and Kadle to and from the scene, pleaded to conspire to murder Pierog and was given a sentence of 13 to 30 years, with a possible five-year reduction for cooperating with police.
