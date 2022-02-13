CARROLL — Town manager funding was removed from the proposed 2022 operating budget during the Town Deliberative Session on Feb. 8.
Voters cut a $56,200 line item for the town manger position, which would be created through a separate warrant article (Article 4).
That line item represented a pro-rated amount for a June hire, pending approval of Article 4. The Select Board has verbally agreed to provide a town manager with total compensation (salary and benefits) up to $120,000 per calendar year, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
Some of the 35 members of the public in attendance felt the town was too small for a town manager, and that town manager funds should be spent on additional workers, not management.
The Select Board said a full-time town manager would be more effective at running the town than a group of part-time elected officials. A town manager would better provide day-to-day oversight of town affairs, respond immediately to developing situations, field questions from the public, and pursue other time-consuming activities (such as grant applications).
Even with the funding removed, the Select Board will have discretion to hire a town manager if Article 4 is approved.
They have previously stated that, if the warrant article passes, but the proposed budget fails, they would be expected to leave the position vacant and would reintroduce funding in next year’s budget.
If the town manager position is approved and the position is filled, Carroll would become the 27th municipality in New Hampshire to have a town manager, and the second smallest to do so with a population of 820.
However, despite its size, Carroll has seen its number of residents grow 25 percent since 2000 and its draft budget proposal is on par with communities twice as large. In addition, the town is home to the Omni Mt. Washington Resort, a growing number of second homes and vacation homes, and numerous recreation venues. It sees significant daytime and seasonal traffic along routes 3 and 302.
Voters at deliberative session also removed $13,200 in Select Board salaries from the proposed operating budget.
The revised municipal operating budget proposal is $2,713,257.
In addition to the operating budget and town manager proposal, Carroll voters will be presented with another 25 warrant articles.
They include a $1.3 million request for road paving (tax impact 19 cents per $1,000) and a $185,720 proposal to repave and replace water lines and hydrants on Birch Road (existing funds, no tax impact).
Two warrant articles were zeroed out: Article 15 to raise and appropriate $10,000 for the Employee Benefits Fund (at the request of the Select Board), and Article 19 to raise and appropriate up to $2,000 for the Library Improvement Capital Reserve Fund (at the request of the library trustees), because neither was deemed necessary.
The town vote will take place on March 8.
