State Republicans have authored a redistricting plan that would transform Coos County to favor their party.
Dennis Thompson, a state representative from northernmost New Hampshire, is concerned.
Thompson, R-Stewartstown, said he understands the intent, but disagrees with the execution, noting that the Republican plan ignores cultural and geographic connections.
“It just doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Thompson said. “I know why they’re doing it. They’re trying to guarantee Republican seats — and I’m a Republican. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate them protecting our Republican majority in the House.
“So I get it. But do I agree with it? No I don’t. And many people I’ve talked to don’t agree with it either.”
The Republican-controlled House Special Committee on Redistricting adopted the GOP plan to redraw the state’s House districts last month.
It will go to a floor vote in early January, along with a Democrat-sponsored amendment.
The Republican plan goes against tradition in Coos County.
It would combine Democratic stronghold Berlin with staunchly Republican Jefferson, which would improve conservative candidates’ chances.
Meanwhile, communities that Thompson represents — such as Colebrook, Columbia, Pittsburg, Stewartstown and Stratford — would be split into separate House districts.
Overall it would transform Coos County from fairly balanced (five Republican, four Democratic seats) to more GOP friendly (five Republican, one Democratic, and three swing seats).
“Coos County is a textbook example of a gerrymandered map,” said David Andrews of the non-profit Coalition for Open Democracy. He said the changes “would make it a lot easier for Republicans to win eight of nine seats in Coos.”
Rep. Barbara Griffin, R-Hillsborough, who chaired the House Special Committee on Redistricting, said the remapping process was a challenge due to statewide population shifts.
Coos County lost a House seat, from 10 to 9, after the 2020 Census showed a 5.4 percent decrease in the county population.
The remaining nine seats were redrawn, based upon the “idea House district” of 3,444 residents (the state population divided by 400 representative).
In rural Coos County, map makers had to group multiple communities to reach that number.
“It’s a reflection of what’s happening with the population in the state. It’s unfortunate, because we had people at a public hearing in North Haverhill say ‘we need more representation’ and the problem is their population is going down. We don’t [allocate] representation by area, we do it by population,” she said.
Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, agreed that Coos County is a difficult place to draw House districts.
“There’s lots and lots of very small towns, and coming up with a reasonable plan is more difficult than you might think,” she said.
However, she disagreed with plans to unite Berlin (pop. 9,425) and Jefferson (pop. 1,043). They are divided by school districts, separated by the Kilkenny Ridge, and feed into different watersheds.
Rep. Robert Theberge, R-Berlin, said the decision to group Berlin and Jefferson together “shifts the dynamics a lot.”
“I don’t think it’s really fair,” he said.
Statewide, he worried that the Republican redistricting plan would worsen the political divide between both parties in Concord.
Locally, he hoped that changes would be made to the Berlin district when the matter is discussed in January.
“It’s not a done deal yet. We’re going to try to speak up and hopefully our voice is heard. I’ll put forward a stronger case to make it look more palatable to our constituents, because this is really ridiculous the way it’s been done.”
Thompson questioned why Republicans would want to radically change anything when they already control the House, Senate, Executive Council and Governor’s office. The GOP holds a 213-187 advantage in the House.
“It seems like it would make sense to leave it the way it is. If we are good about our campaigning and do good constituent service, we’ll control it again,” he said.
Thompson has been a tireless advocate for his rural corner of New Hampshire, which is bordered by Vermont, Maine and Canada.
If the Republican plan goes through, he would run in a four-town district — Colebrook, Columbia, Erving’s Location and Stewartstown — and cease to represent 12 other communities and unincorporated territories, including Clarksville, Dixville, Pittsburg and Stratford.
“I work very hard to represent my constituents up here. Since I’ve been elected, I do it everyday. It’s turned into a full-time job. And to tell me now I can only represent three of these towns just doesn’t make sense to me,” he said. “I hope there’s smarter people than I working on this, because I can’t figure it out.”
COOS COUNTY
PROPOSED
District No. 1 (2 seats): Dalton, Lancaster, Northumberland and Stratford.
District No. 2 (1 seat): Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant, Cambridge, Clarksville, Dix’s Grant, Dixville, Dummer, Errol, Milan, Millsfield, Odell, Pittsburg, Second College Grant, Stark and Wentworth’s Location.
District No. 3 (1 seat): Colebrook, Columbia, Erving’s Location and Stewartstown.
District No. 4 (1 seat): Carroll and Whitefield.
District No. 5: (3 seats): Berlin, Jefferson and Kilkenny.
District 6 (1 seat): Bean’s Grant, Bean’s Purchase, Chandler’s Purchase, Crawford’s Purchase, Cutt’s Grant, Gorham, Green’s Grant, Hadley’s Purchase, Low and Burbank’s Grant Martin’s Location, Pinkham’s Grant, Randolph, Sargent’s Purchase, Shelburne, Success Thompson and Meserve’s Purchase.
CURRENT
District No. 1 (2 seats): Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant, Cambridge, Clarksville, Colebrook, Columbia, Dix’s Grant, Dixville, Errol, Erving’s Location, Millsfield, Odell, Pittsburg, Second College Grant, Stewartstown, Stratford and Wentworth’s Location.
District No. 2 (1 seat): Dummer, Milan, Northumberland and Stark.
District No. 3 (3 seats): Berlin
District No. 4 (1 seat): Lancaster, Dalton and Kilkenny.
District No. 5 (1 seat): Carroll, Jefferson, Randolph and Whitefield.
District No. 6 (1 seat): Bean’s Grant, Bean’s Purchase, Chandler’s Purchase, Crawford’s Purchase, Cutt’s Grant, Gorham, Green’s Grant, Hadley’s Purchase, Low and Burbank’s Grant, Martin’s Location, Pinkham’s Grant, Sargent’s Purchase, Shelburne, Success, Thompson and Meserve’s Purchase.
District No. 7 (1 seat): Carroll, Dalton, Dummer, Jefferson, Kilkenny, Lancaster, Milan, Northumberland, Randolph, Stark and Whitefield.
NORTHERN GRAFTON COUNTY
PROPOSED
District No. 1 (3 seats): Bath, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyman, Monroe and Sugar Hill.
District No. 2 (1 seat): Bethlehem and Franconia.
District No. 3 (1 seat): Easton, Lincoln, Livermore and Woodstock.
District No. 5 (2 seats): Benton, Haverhill, Landaff, Piermont and Warren.
CURRENT
District No. 1 (2 seats): Bethlehem and Littleton.
District No. 2 (1 seat): Franconia, Lyman, Lisbon, Monroe and Sugar Hill.
District No. 3 (1 seat): Bath, Benton, Easton, Landaff, Orford, Piermont and Warren.
District No. 4 (1 seat): Haverhill
District No. 14 (1 seat): Bethlehem, Franconia, Littleton, Lisbon, Lyman, Monroe and Sugar Hill.
District No. 15 (1 seat): Bath, Benton, Easton, Haverhill, Landaff, Orford, Piermont and Warren.
