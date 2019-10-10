Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Two of the people who took part in the learning activity as part of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month were Umbrella volunteer Kelsey Noonan, 16, and staff member Chelsea Corrow, 21, who were partners in the activity. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
A group of women took part last week in an activity called "In Her Shoes," in which they experienced a dramatization of what it's like to be living with domestic violence. Henekis Stoddard, at left, an Umbrella staff member, led the activity. To her right is Donna Vivier of Lyndon, who spoke about growing up in a home with domestic violence. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
A group of women took part last week in an activity called "In Her Shoes," in which they experienced a dramatization of what it's like to be living with domestic violence. Henekis Stoddard, at left, an Umbrella staff member, led the activity. To her right is Donna Vivier of Lyndon, who spoke about growing up in a home with domestic violence. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A group of eight local women, including a minister, a retired therapist, a community activist and educator, a teen-age volunteer for domestic violence victims and an adult woman who grew up in a home where her mother endured physical abuse, gathered in recent days to take part in an Umbrella-sponsored workshop called In Her Shoes.
The event, held last week at Catamount Arts, was an opportunity to become involved and learn more about how to support victims during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
