Lisa Patlis, director of communications at Evernorth, and Patrick Shattuck, executive director of RuralEdge, stand by the plaque Thursday night dedicated to Olivia Beleau, on the porch of the pumpkin-colored building at Olivia Place. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Miranda Caron, left, and Tonya Caron enjoy the festivities Thursday night at the Halloween grand opening of Olivia Place. They were searching for the pumpkin Miranda carved, of a porcupine, that won her first place in her age group in the pumpkin-carving contest. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Exotically-carved pumpkins like this were everywhere at the Thursday night grand opening of Olivia Place. Enjoying the evening are Robert Little, community development director at RuralEdge; Hope Merritt; Abraham Merritt, and Liz Merritt of Guest Memorials in St. Johnsbury, which created a plaque dedicated to Olivia Beleau, after whom Olivia Place is named. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
LYNDONVILLE — Chilly, dark, drizzly – it was a perfect night for Halloween spookiness on Thursday, but there was celebration in the air too as Olivia Place, two new apartment buildings on Main Street, marked its grand opening on the favorite holiday of its namesake, Olivia Beleau.
The young and young at heart took a Halloween walk on a path set up for the occasion, and admired the many pumpkins glowing in the dark with candles burning inside them.
