LYNDONVILLE — Chilly, dark, drizzly – it was a perfect night for Halloween spookiness on Thursday, but there was celebration in the air too as Olivia Place, two new apartment buildings on Main Street, marked its grand opening on the favorite holiday of its namesake, Olivia Beleau.

The young and young at heart took a Halloween walk on a path set up for the occasion, and admired the many pumpkins glowing in the dark with candles burning inside them.

