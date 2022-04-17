LANCASTER — Trailblazing efforts to create workforce housing are poised to transform downtown Lancaster.
The non-profit Northern Forest Center and local business Pak Solutions are in the process of creating nearly 20 new apartments along the Main Street commercial center.
The reason why is simple: There’s not enough housing for local employers to attract and retain staff.
“We need to make sure there is housing reserved for people who are living and working in the community,” said Rob Riley, president of the Northern Forest Center.
His organization is wrapping up the redevelopment of the long-dormant, century-old Parker J. Noyes building.
The $3.2 million project will provide six two-bedroom apartments, with two reserved for Weeks Hospital.
They will be high-quality rentals aimed at professionals and young families who do not fit into the low- or high-income housing markets.
It addresses a regional shortage of middle-income units, which Riley refers to as “the missing middle.”
“This is a market that everybody has identified, but is being under-served,” he said.
Meanwhile Pak Solutions has purchased three downtown buildings (55, 95-99, and 96-98 Main St.) which they plan to grow from eight to 18 apartments.
The company invested in housing to support their own recruitment efforts after struggling to find living quarters for out-of-state hires.
However, those units will not be restricted to Pak Solutions and will help to meet regional demand.
“If the community benefits, we benefit,” said company spokesperson, Sharon Kopp.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
In addition to creating workforce housing, the Northern Forest Center and Pak Solutions are supporting economic development.
Their four buildings will bring more residents into downtown, and each building has a street level storefront, three of them empty.
Filling those storefronts will go a long way to reviving the Main Street commercial district.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleseon noted, “Much like a vibrant economy requires a mix of industries, a vibrant downtown requires a mix of uses. The recent redevelopment of existing structures along Lancaster’s historic Main Street is creating a diversity of uses that builds economic vibrancy while preserving the attractive New England downtown we all love and appreciate.”
The non-profit Taproot Farm & Environmental Education Center will move its marketplace, currently known as The Root Seller, into the Noyes building.
In addition to providing more retail space, the Noyes building will provide Taproot with a commercial kitchen and additional room for food access and education programs.
The commercial kitchen will allow Taproot to offer grab and go meals, offer cooking classes and after school programs, conduct gleaning work, and assist farms with product creation.
“We needed to grow and the options in town were limited,” said Taproot Executive Director Melissa Grella.
Meanwhile Pak Solutions has one existing commercial tenant, Mary’s New You Salon, and is searching for businesses to fill vacant storefronts formerly occupied by Lancaster House of Pizza and Simon The Tanner.
STATEWIDE ISSUE
The Granite State faces a workforce housing crisis.
Demand for apartments is high, supply is limited, the vacancy rate is low (0.6 percent), and rents are unaffordable for many in the workforce, according to the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
In its 2021 report, NHHFA states, “It is estimated that about 20,000 more housing units are needed to meet current demand and stabilize the market.”
The situation has become so dire that Gov. Chris Sununu plans to use $100 million in federal money to increase the state’s housing stock.
The Northern Forest Center is committed to addressing the issue through a region-wide effort.
They have invested $3 million to create 17 middle income units in Lancaster and Millinocket, Maine, and are prepared to invest up to $12 million more across northern New England and New York. That investment would be used to leverage federal grants and other funding sources.
The Noyes building project was paid for through various funding sources, including a $1 million award from the Northern Border Regional Commission.
Additional projects are being explored in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Gorham, N.H., Bethel, Maine, and elsewhere.
“We’re expanding and growing across the region,” he said.
According to Riley, response to the Noyes building project has been encouraging and an informal 15-person waiting list has formed.
While the Noyes building won’t solve the region’s rental housing issues, it will be a step in the right direction.
Said Riley, “There’s a big demand for middle market housing around here and unfortunately we’re not going to be able to fill it all with six units. But we’re going to have some pretty nice apartments for those who want to live here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.