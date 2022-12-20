LITTLETON — Littleton High School Principal Mark Fiorentino and Vice Principal Vanessa Sandvil remain on paid administrative leave and school officials have not said why.
Superintendent William Hart announced the news in a statement to parents e-mailed on Nov. 22 but offered no explanation.
The situation has raised questions in the community about why Fiorentino and Sandvil have been on leave for so long, and given rise to unfounded rumors.
Members of the public have pressed for answers at the last two School Board meetings, with little success.
On Dec. 12, Kevin Reagey, the parent of two high school students, said “We have a lot of questions, and without information it’s leading to a trust issue. I want to know what happened, I want to know what’s being done, and I want to know when we’re going to be able to learn more.”
He’s not alone.
On Monday, Dec. 19, State Reps. Matt Simon and David Rochefort (parents of students) and Linda Massimilla (a former educator) appeared before the School Board and requested more information to address growing public curiosity — and apprehension.
“I’m here because I’m hearing from so many constituents,” Simon said, relating one of the rumors he has heard. “I know there are concerns that [Fiorentino and Sandvil weren’t] even told what they were suspended for until several weeks into the process.”
Added Rochefort, “We’re in the dark.”
In a follow-up statement e-mailed to parents on Tuesday, the School Board asked the public to be patient as the school district handles the matter.
“We understand that this situation is troubling to many of you, and that absent answers we are not able to give, there is a lot of concern and confusion. Please know that the Board is doing everything that it can to arrive at a clear resolution as expeditiously as possible, and is partnering with the Administration to make sure that students and staff have the leadership and support that they need and deserve,” the statement said.
During the Dec. 12 and 19 School Board meetings, School Board Chair Matthew St. John has provided few details, citing legal restrictions.
He shared the public’s frustration about the lack of info and said the laws that limited public discussion on the matter was bothersome.
During the Dec. 19 meeting, Simon said understood the board’s dilemma but worried about the potential public backlash should the facts reveal that the school district acted incorrectly or mishandled the matter.
“My hope is that when the information does become public, it seems like the actions taken were commensurate with what happened,” he said. “There’s at least public opinion that this looks bad. And without any information to go on, and without any transparency whatsoever, it’s very difficult to see it in any different light.”
St. John warned that some questions might never be fully answered because the matter is a confidential personnel matter.
“Some of the explanation might be entirely unsatisfactory. It’s not like we’re going to come out and say ‘Now that it’s over, here’s everything that happened and here’s why.’ There are things that can come to light and things that can’t. Unfortunately people will be left to their own conclusions and the board will be in no position to dissuade them no matter how incorrect they are. I find it completely aggravating,” he said.
According to St. John, an independent investigator is looking into the matter. St. John said the School Board’s actions were appropriate, necessary, and according to school policy. In response to questions, he said the investigation has increased the school district’s legal spending. It remains unclear what the outcome of the investigation might be.
St. John said the School Board was “very, very close” to resolving the matter but offered no timeline. He said the School Board wants to conclude the investigation as soon as possible but also wants it to be thorough.
“I assure you that we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we are following the letter of the law,” he said. “We’ve tried to take every measure so that we can expedite this process and get a resolution very quickly.
Fiorentino and Sandvil assumed their current roles at Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School on July 1, 2021.
Fiorentino previously served as principal of Colebrook Academy, vice principal of Lakeway Elementary, and a Littleton High technical and education instructor.
Sandvil arrived at Littleton High in 2010 and spent a decade as a science teacher before being named assistant principal.
In their place, longtime administrator Al Smith has been named the temporary middle-high school principal.
Smith has worked for 34 years in the Littleton School District. He has served 12 years as director of the Career and Technical Center and before that was high school principal for 11 years and assistant high school principal for eight years.
