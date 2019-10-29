Isn’t it strange and wonderful, heart-warming and heart-breaking the having and the having to let go of the pets with whom we choose to enhance our lives? We have had and lost other special pets in our years together; but, a few days ago, we had to say good-bye to one of the most beautiful, delightful, little feline creatures God ever created. Her name - don’t ask me how it stuck - was “Stinky.” She came to live with us over 19 years ago - a fluffy, black, white and gray ball of fur. From the beginning, she was full of energy, curiosity and a zest for life. We’ll treasure memories of her running (tearing, actually) across the backyard, zipping up a tree, backing right down and tearing off again; coming to greet us when we’d arrive home and following us up the pathway; lazing in the sun under her favorite lilac bush and so many more.
The most remarkable traits that Stinky possessed were made more clear in her last few weeks with us. She had always shown much patience, grace and mercy through the years; but they were so evident with her declining health. She didn’t complain. She maintained her gentle, loving nature. She fought fiercely to stay alive - even to her last breath. She was simply amazing! We will miss her beyond words. We will cry from the missing. We will remember, with smiles, the joy and enrichment she brought to our lives. All people should be so blessed, as I’m sure many are, to have such a precious, beloved pet to call their own.
