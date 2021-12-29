In a mixed ruling last week, a Coos Superior judge has allowed a three-year-old eminent domain case filed by a Lancaster couple against the state to proceed.
The case stems from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s replacement of the Roger’s Rangers Bridge on Route 2 that spans the Connecticut River at the Vermont border.
In July 2018, Shane and Trina Beattie, who agreed that a new bridge was needed, declined the state’s offer to purchase a portion of their land, arguing that the taking of their land was not necessary for the construction of the new bridge.
Under eminent domain, the state in September 2018 filed a declaration of taking with the New Hampshire Board of Tax and Land Appeals to take in fee nearly an acre of the Beattie property as DOT moved ahead on its plan to move the road 70 feet upriver, closer to their property.
In November 2018, the Beatties filed a preliminary objection at the New Hampshire Board of Tax and Land Appeals, later transferred to superior court, to request discovery and a hearing to address concerns about the new bridge altering the flood patterns along that stretch of the river and questions that they argued had not been answered by the state.
In 2019, the superior court rejected their motion, ruling that DOT’s 2014 letter about the public hearing informed the Beatties about the project and invited comments.
Shane Beattie had voiced concerns about the location of the new bridge impacting the river when the high water came and said it would make it susceptible to flooding on his property.
The Beatties argued that the taking their land was unnecessary, the state had not sufficiently analyzed the net-public benefit in taking the land, and the state could have acquired a temporary construction easement over their land to put the new bridge in the previous location.
Following the judge’s denial at superior court, the Beatties appealed to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, which in November 2020 ruled in their favor and remanded the case back to superior court.
Afterward, the state filed a renewed motion to dismiss the case, arguing that the Beatties failed to state a claim upon which legal relief can be granted, to which the Beatties objected.
The court held a hearing on Oct. 27.
On Dec. 22, Judge Lawrence MacLeod issued a 9-page order granting the state’s motion to dismiss the Beatties’ claim that the taking of the land was not necessary, but allowed the Beatties’ allegations of a lack of a net-public benefit to proceed when he denied the state’s motion to dismiss that part of the case.
“Unlike their argument related to the necessity of the bridge, the Beatties are not proposing an amendment to the taking,” said MacLeod. “Rather, they challenge the state’s declaration of taking as it relates to the net-public benefit of the bridge, which is properly within the scope of a preliminary objection … The court, like the Beatties, recognizes that there is a public purpose for the bridge, thereby indicating a benefit to the public.
“However, taken as true, the Beatties’ allegations point to significant and permanent damage to their land as well as the land surrounding them,” wrote the judge. “As the New Hampshire Supreme Court noted in the initial appeal of this case, ‘private property ownership rights are fundamental rights under the New Hampshire Constitution.’ The court reasoned that, given this fundamental right, aggrieved parties are entitled to a de novo [from the beginning] trial on their preliminary objection. With the court’s considerable emphasis on private property rights in mind, the permanent damage caused by the bridge construction would outweigh the benefits it provides.”
While the state argued an evidentiary hearing is not required before a court ruling on a preliminary objection, MacLeod said while it is true that the court is not required to have such a hearing he will defer any decision on the question of a hearing until the Beatties have an opportunity to respond to the Dec. 22 order.
A structuring conference is scheduled for Feb. 9 at Coos Superior Court.
John Frizzell, of Waystack Frizzell Trial Lawyers and the attorney for the Beatties, said the case for his clients is moving in a positive direction.
“We are happy that Judge MacLeod denied the state’s motion to dismiss,” Frizzell said Wednesday. “And Mr. Beattie has hired an engineer to determine if the state’s conclusion that there will be no flooding impact to his property is accurate or not. We don’t have a report from that expert yet. That is where the rubber will hit the road if it’s determined that there will be negative impacts to both the Beattie’s property and adjacent properties and whether the state’s conclusion is in error.”
The Beatties held off hiring the engineer until after the Supreme Court ruling, he said.
Currently, with the report not yet completed and the case not yet at trial or a settlement, any damages the Beatties could be awarded to compensate for the taking of their land and any negative flooding impacts is undetermined.
“The thing that’s frustrating is the state never asked the Beatties where historically it floods on their property, in other words, to have a baseline on where in the past it would flood,” said Frizzell.
When their engineer became involved, determining that baseline became the first task, and it’s one of the issues the Beatties are planning to bring back to the judge, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.