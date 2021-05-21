Help wanted.
In northern New Hampshire’s vacationland, seasonal employers are facing a manpower shortage.
Chris Diego, managing director of the Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield, said the hotel is looking to make 125 hires ahead of the quickly approaching summer tourist season.
“It’s a bit of a challenge to find staff right now,” he said.
International workers cannot enter the country and some domestic workforce continue to stay home due to COVID-19 unemployment checks, lingering fears of the virus, and a lack of childcare.
Like others, the Mountain View Grand has raised starting salaries (by approximately $1.50 more per hour) and offered hiring and referral bonuses ($250 each) in order to attract applicants.
The resort is looking to fill various positions — such as housekeepers, bartenders, servers and activities staff — to meet surging demand as people resume travel amid rising vaccination rates and falling COVID numbers.
The Mountain View Grand has booked summer and fall reservations “at a record pace,” Diego said.
Down the road, Santa’s Village in Jefferson launched a successful hiring campaign earlier this year, offering free lodging and utilities to college-aged workers.
It drew applicants from across New England, who will live in rooms normally allocated for foreign workers and stage performers, neither of which were available this summer.
However, while the theme park has sufficient staffing for peak times, it could still use another “couple dozen” helpers to cover mid-week shifts. The park increased its starting wages to help fill 300 seasonal openings.
The more help, the better, as Santa’s Village returns to a seven-day-a-week schedule for the first time since the pandemic struck.
Those employees will not only help the park run efficiently, but they will also oversee its transition out of COVID regulations.
Santa’s Village will open May 29 with some COVID measures in place — capacity will be capped at 35 percent and masks will be required indoors — and they will revisit those guidelines over the course of the summer.
“We get a lot of kids here under 12 and they’re not vaccinated,” explained Jim Miller, marketing director for Santa’s Village.
Unlike private employers, Franconia Notch State Park is not offering wage increases or signing bonuses. The park still needs another 10 to 15 workers.
However, Gov. Chris Sununu announced this week that New Hampshire will end its participation in federal COVID unemployment programs next month.
In its place, the state will offer “summer stipends” totaling $10 million to encourage people to go find jobs.
Beginning Tuesday, unemployed workers will receive bonuses of $1,000 (if they work full-time) or $500 (if they work part-time) after completing eight weeks of work. The offer is available to those paid $25 or less per hour. Bonuses will be awarded until the $10 million fund is emptied.
New Hampshire unemployment for April was 2.8 percent with approximately 35,000 Granite Staters collecting unemployment, including the $300 supplemental COVID payment. Those added benefits will end on June 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.