NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Thirty percent.
That’s how many of Vermont’s 440,000 active, registered voters have returned early ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, according to the Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday.
In the Northeast Kingdom, the percentage is slightly less.
Most communities from Newbury to Newport are below the state average with the exception of St. Johnsbury (35 percent of registered voters), Peacham (35 percent), Newbury (33.5 percent), Barnet (31 percent), and Kirby (30 percent).
Meanwhile some of the lowest rates in the region were reported in Newport (17 percent of registered voters), Lowell (19.2 percent), Holland (24.5 percent) and Lyndon (24.5 percent).
Not surprisingly, advanced voting activity is down about 40% statewide from 2020.
“You cannot compare this to two years ago as that was a Presidential election. This is the first mid-term election where ballots have been mailed to everyone,” said St. Johnsbury Town Clerk Stacy Jewell.
Even comparisons to the 2018 mid-term elections can be deceiving.
“Ín 2018 the ballots were not mailed to everyone, so even that comparison isn’t a true apples to apples,” said Lyndon Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer.
Vermont began sending mail-in ballots to all active registered voters in 2020 as a COVID safety precaution.
The following year, Gov. Phil Scott signed a universal mail-in voting law for general elections.
Early voting in Vermont began on Sept. 26.
Barton Town Clerk Kristin Atwood said mail-in ballot volume has tapered off over the past month.
Overall, 492 out of 1,929 active registered voters in Barton have returned their ballots, Atwood said.
“We saw the most activity in the first two weeks after mailings went out. The returns have slowed significantly now with fewer than 100 ballots received in the last week,” Atwood said.
“I do expect to continue getting more ballots before the election, but as you can see turnout is down significantly. A large reason for that will of course be that it is a mid-term election and not a presidential general election. Those always see lower turnout. Typical overall turnout for a mid-term election for me is about 900 votes with about 250 absentees.”
Secretary of State Jim Condos had suggested mailing mid-term election ballots no later than Oct. 31 to ensure it reaches the proper Town or City Clerk by Nov. 8.
Voters who have not yet mailed in their ballot can drop it off in person at the Town Clerk’s office before election day, or bring it to the polls on Election Day.
Voters can check the status of returned ballots at mvp.vermont.gov. Of the 131,000 early voters received by Wednesday, 402 had been deemed defective. Those voters can contact their Town Clerk to resolve the matter.
The following are approximate mail-in ballot totals in local communities as of this week.
Barnet: 31% (449 of 1,457); Barton: 25.5% (492 of 1,929); Coventry: 25.2% (186 of 737); Groton: 27% (194 of 708); Guildhall: 25.5% (80 of 225); Holland: 24.5% (115 of 469); Jay: 25.2% (107 of 424); Lowell: 19.2% (139 of 723); Lyndon: 24.5% (905 of 3,690); Newark: 28% (134 of 478); Newbury: 33.5% (515 of 1,536); Newport: 17% (676 of 4,012); Kirby: 30% (125 of 413); Peacham: 35.1% (249 of 709); Ryegate: 26.8% (226 of 841); St. J: 35.2% (1,351 of 3,831); Walden: 28% (211 of 747); Westfield: 26% (125 of 476)
