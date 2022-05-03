LITTLETON — Lakeway Elementary School faces an uncertain future.
A feasibility study aims to provide some clarity.
Slated to begin this summer, the feasibility study will recommend whether to renovate or replace LES, and determine if Grades 5 and 6 should be relocated to the middle/high school.
If all goes according to plan, the School Board will consult the feasibility study, choose a proposal, and put it forward for 2023 town meeting approval.
In anticipation of the study, the Littleton School District is already gathering feedback on the Grades 5 and 6 relocation proposal to determine its viability and public support.
Superintendent William Hart recently met with PreK-12 faculty to discuss the matter, and the School Board will hold public listening sessions later this year, with dates and times to be determined.
School Board Chair Matthew St. John called for two sets of listening sessions — one before the feasibility study begins and another after it’s underway — to give the community ample opportunity to weigh in on grade relocation, and ensure that the option selected has maximum public buy-in.
In doing so, the School Board hopes to increase its chances of success in March.
The Littleton School District is taking a deliberate approach because, in their opinion, they have to succeed this time around.
The 70-year-old Lakeway Elementary is long past its life expectancy, past efforts to address the building’s many shortcomings and structural deficiencies have been unsuccessful, and proposals to build a new elementary school failed in 2009, 2019, and 2020.
St. John said “doing nothing” was no longer an option.
Noting that the feasibility study offered three paths for LES —renovation, new construction and grade consolidation — he said, “The only path we should not go down is the ‘Do nothing, keep Lakeway as it is’ path. That is an increasingly untenable position.”
Key to the decision-making process will be whether Grades 5 and 6 are relocated or not.
The number of elementary school students will determine the size, scope and cost of renovating or rebuilding Lakeway.
Hart told the School Board on Monday that relocating Grades 5 and 6 could lower elementary school project costs by potentially millions of dollars.
Of course, dollars are only one consideration.
The School Board, with input from the public and faculty, must determine if the middle/high school can accommodate roughly 100 fifth and sixth graders, whether it supports those students’ educational and social needs, if it poses physical or behavioral risks to students, and if grade relocation is cost-effective.
During their meetings with Hart, faculty members said the middle school was a more developmentally appropriate setting for Grades 5 and 6, but they worried about staffing issues and exposing younger students to more mature actions and conduct.
Such a move would impact everything from parking to lunch scheduling to recess at both schools, in different ways, they said.
Grades 5 and 6 would benefit from additional resources, but their interactions with older students would have to be monitored and controlled, they said.
According to the School Board’s timeline for the feasibility study, a Request For Proposals was published on April 21, proposal submissions are due on June 1, and proposal selection will take place on June 6, with a contract being approved at the School Board meeting on either June 6 or 20.
Whoever is hired will determine facility conditions and deficiencies and recommend corrections for those deficiencies, along with cost estimates and project timelines.
For more information see the RFP at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wS2Oo9SCn1VwfizDZlkXz9jSKdWEjJ5A/view
