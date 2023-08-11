In Response To Drag Story Hour Tensions, Lancaster Select Board Adopts Rules Of Procedure

LANCASTER — By unanimous vote, the select board on Monday adopted formal rules for the way it conducts meetings.
The 12-page Rules of Procedure were crafted in response to a series of contentious meetings earlier this year, where the debate over a Drag Story Hour event became heated.
Among other things, the Rules of Procedure are meant to allow board members and residents to discuss and debate matters of public concern in a courteous and respectful manner, and remove perceptions of bias.
The “Select Board Rules of Procedure” sets rules for public input. It allows members of the public to speak during public hearings or public comment periods, with a three-minute time limit.
However, the rules give the “presiding officer” the discretion to allow public input at other times. Those comments would be limited to “the motion under consideration.”
The presiding officer — the ranking member of the board present, either the chair or the vice chair — will be responsible for preserving order and decorum and “shall decide all questions of order or procedure.”
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson drafted the Rules of Procedure at the direction of the select board.
While they may require adjustment, Gaetjens-Oleson said, “I do think this is definitely a good start … for everybody to know what the expectations are.”
Rules of Procedure are common practice for select boards in New Hampshire and most boards permit a public comment period, even though it is not mandated under state law (except as required in a public hearing).
Chair Troy Merner has said the Lancaster board’s previous “loosey goosey” approach to public input had exacerbated tensions surrounding Drag Story Hour.
Discussion of the topic at select board meetings on May 15, June 5 and June 19 had been “a circus,” he said.
During the June 19 meeting, three Drag Story Hour opponents spoke without interruption, and then LGBTQ+ resident Teri Anderson’s remarks were cut short by Merner.
Merner subsequently apologized to Anderson and they both agreed that uniform Rules of Procedure were necessary to maintain order — particularly when subject matter was controversial.
Merner said his failure as board chair to consistently set and enforce guidelines was the root cause of the heated exchange with Anderson.
“I was wrong. I take full responsibility,” he said.
Before the vote to adopt on Monday, the select board amended the Rules of Procedure to include a preamble written by Anderson.
It reads as follows:
“The Citizens of the Town of Lancaster are entitled to have fair, ethical and accountable local government which has earned the public’s full confidence for integrity. The Select Board is the executive and administrative body that has the only authority granted to it by state law and carries out the votes of the Town Meeting. In addition to specifically assigned roles and powers, the Select Board has the broad duty to, “manage the prudential affairs of the Town.” The Select Board is to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism, leadership and public service.”
Duties and Responsibilities of the Select Board: Members shall make every effort to attend each meeting, having prepared and read materials in advance. Members are to be fully expected to be full aware of, and compliant with, NH RSA 91-A regarding the public conduct of Town business.
Duties and Responsibilities of Visitors to Meetings: Visitors may be permitted to address the Board on any topic properly on the agenda. No person shall address the meeting without leave of the Chair, and all visitors shall address the Board through the Chair. Visitors wishing to address the Board will be asked to rise, state their name, place of residence, and purpose addressing the Board.”
