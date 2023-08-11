In Response To Drag Story Hour Tensions, Lancaster Select Board Adopts Rules Of Procedure
New town welcome signs were installed at four entrances to Lancaster last summer as part of a new marketing campaign. (Courtesy Photo) Lancaster sign #filephoto

LANCASTER — By unanimous vote, the select board on Monday adopted formal rules for the way it conducts meetings.

The 12-page Rules of Procedure were crafted in response to a series of contentious meetings earlier this year, where the debate over a Drag Story Hour event became heated.

