LYNDON — Back to the drawing board.
Following a public hearing on Wednesday, the Planning Commission unanimously withdrew a draft sign ordinance update in response to push-back.
More than a dozen business owners attended the hearing and asked the commission to loosen proposed restrictions on maximum signage.
“It’s hard enough as a small business owner to do business in a small town,” said Kelly Deth, owner of StoneCrest Properties.
The commissioners were receptive to the input, and were glad the business community finally turned out more than a half-year into the process.
“Your feedback is appreciated. We’ve been on this for almost seven months [and] it was time to hold a public hearing to get everybody’s opinions,” said commissioner Travis Glodgett.
Added Chair Ken Mason, “We’ve spent quite a bit of time on this. More time than some people were happy about. We did what we could. But we knew we were never going to get it right. So the only way to do it was to have a public hearing, bring everybody in, and hear from everyone.”
Because the suggested changes were deemed substantial, the commission will re-draft the ordinance and hold another public hearing later.
To view the draft ordinance visit www.lyndonvt.org/zoning-bylaws and scroll down to “Proposed Signage Bylaw Amendment.”
MAXIMUM SIGNAGE
For some, the draft ordinance is a case of good intentions gone awry.
It would increase the maximum signage allowed in the Commercial, Industrial and Village and Main Districts, and at the same time would expand the definition of a sign to include items such as logos and window graphics.
That creates a paradox. Lyndon businesses would be allowed more signage, but not enough to accommodate all of their existing items that would be newly classified as signs.
During the public hearing, members of the business community offered solutions to that problem.
Sarah Lafferty, President of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and co-owner of The White Market, said the draft ordinance — which sets maximum signage at one square foot of signage for every linear foot of frontage, and sets caps of 60 sq. ft. in the Village and Main district and 100 sq. ft. in the Commercial and industrial districts — would result in undersized signs across-the-board for both small and large businesses.
“In order to comply with this rule, you have to make your building look non-proportional and silly,” she said.
Lafferty recommended that the commission adopt St. Johnsbury’s more generous formula that permits double the square footage and eliminated caps.
Explaining why, she said most Lyndonville businesses would conform to the St. Johnsbury regulations, but most St. Johnsbury businesses — including the ones that have helped to revitalize its downtown — would be non-compliant with Lyndon’s draft ordinance.
“Kingdom Taproom would not conform to these [draft ordinance] rules, it looks great. Whirligig Brewing would not conform to these rules. The Frame Dames, which has one of the nicest storefronts I’ve ever seen, would not conform to these rules,” she said.
Adopting the St. J approach, she said, would ease restrictions and provide flexibility, while still protecting Lyndon’s look and feel, she said.
“I think St. Johnsbury does it perfectly,” she said.
With a show of hands, the other business owners in attendance unanimously backed Lafferty’s suggestions.
Meanwhile commissioner Glodgett, who owns Hoagie’s Pizza & Pasta, recommended raising the limit on the number of signs allowed in the Commercial district from 3 to 10.
“However you want to use that square footage should be up to you,” he said. “That should be spread out accordingly as you see fit as a business owner.”
Under the draft ordinance, non-compliant businesses would not have to take immediate action but would be required to fall into compliance as a condition of renovation, new signage, or other improvements.
Those proposed changes will be discussed further at a future commission meeting.
OVERALL GREAT
Lafferty initiated the sign ordinance update to make it more business-friendly.
While she took issue with the draft ordinance’s limits on maximum signage, she generally supported the document.
“Overall I think these [bylaws] are great. I’ve had a lot of feedback on them. It’s been well received. It clarifies a lot, it makes it easier for the [Development Review Board to issue permits], it creates consistency. All of that was the goal, all of that is good,” Lafferty said. “It’s just one section [I take issue with].”
Others in attendance agreed.
Kim Crady-Smith, the owner of Green Mountain Books, thanked the commission and Planning Administrator for their work.
“I really appreciate you taking this on. I think it’s important for the town. We’re hoping the town grows. And so we want to see consistent signage and we want to have some control over what that signage looks like. So this is a big job,” she said.
Speaking at the public hearing, Lafferty said she didn’t want to scuttle the proposed by-law.
She simply wanted it to support Lyndon’s economic and business development efforts, which have been slowed by the existing regulations, she said.
As an example, she pointed to The White Market’s Main Street location, where the current by-laws have prevented her from renovating the exterior and installing visible and proportional signage.
“I would like to invest in a gateway to our town and make [the store’s exterior] look nice, and I’m unable to do that,” she said.
Appealing to the commission on Wednesday, she asked that the draft ordinance be written to maximize Lyndon’s potential and encourage business owners to invest in their buildings — and the community.
Said Lafferty, “Why would we make any rule that would make it hard for a business to make their building look nice and make our town look nice?”
