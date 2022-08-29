In Split Vote, Board Formally Adopts Prayer To Start Meetings
Buy Now

The Littleton Select Board (left to right, Linda MacNeil, Carrie Gendreau and Roger Emerson) agreed to allow a prayer from members of clergy in town before their regularly scheduled Monday night meetings at the Littleton Community House. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — After agreeing in June to allow prayer at the start of each regularly scheduled Select Board meeting, board members on Aug. 22 took a formal vote to continue the prayers for future meetings.

The 2-1 split vote allows the prayers to proceed.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments