In Split Vote, Board Formally Adopts Prayer To Start Meetings

LITTLETON — After agreeing in June to allow prayer at the start of each regularly scheduled Select Board meeting, board members on Aug. 22 took a formal vote to continue the prayers for future meetings.
The 2-1 split vote allows the prayers to proceed.
During the Select Board topics segment of last week’s meeting, board chairman Roger Emerson noted that no formal vote had been taken before allowing the prayers, which involves inviting clergy members from established churches in town to select a prayer and lead it.
“The prayer at the beginning of the meeting — we never did take a formal vote on that to see who was in favor,” said Emerson. “It was something that we were just trying.”
In April, Select Board member Carrie Gendreau first suggested an opening prayer for regularly scheduled Littleton Select Board meetings after observing the New Hampshire Senate open its sessions with prayer.
In conducting research to see how it could work for Littleton, she said she spoke with Jonathan Cowal, an attorney with the New Hampshire Municipal Association, who said there is no state law regarding prayer at public meetings and case law allows it at government functions and establishments.
Gendreau also cited a 2014 Supreme Court of the United States case called Greece v. Galloway, in which the High Court ruled that prayer at a legislative meeting does not violate the Establishment Cause in the U.S. Constitution.
On June 13, the Littleton Select Board informally adopted the prayer at the start of its meetings.
The prayer follows the Pledge of Allegiance, which comes after the Select Board meeting is officially called to order.
At last week’s meeting, Select Board member Linda MacNeil weighed in on going forward with prayer.
“I have had a couple of people who have asked me about it and my response has been that they open the U.S. Senate and U.S. Congress with prayer when they open sessions,” she said. “They do that on the state level. We should do it on the local level as well. I think it adds a level of civility that public meetings should have. If we have a discussion or a disagreement, we should be able to disagree without calling names and all the rest of it. Unfortunately, the culture that we’re living in now is such a volatile one. I think prayer has a tendency to calm the atmosphere.”
Emerson called for a formal vote, the motion for which was made by MacNeil and seconded by Gendreau.
The vote was 2-1, with Emerson casting the nay.
“I just wanted to clarify it, that’s all,” he said.
To date, no one speaking during the public input session at board meetings has come out in support or opposition to the prayers.
On Monday, Emerson said before last week’s vote he was being asked by some residents about how he voted, and he had to tell them that, until Aug. 22, there was no formal vote taken by the board and the prayer was something they wanted to try.
He also said that outside of public meetings there had been some repercussions and expressions of opposition, and a few residents had come into his shop with concerns, some saying that prayer at meetings could make the town vulnerable to lawsuits.
“The other thing is if they wanted to get together and pray amongst themselves before they have a meeting, that would be fine,” said Emerson.
He also suggested having a 30-second moment of silence before the start of each board meeting to address what people want to address in private but said that proposal didn’t gain traction among his fellow board members.
Emerson said his calling for a formal vote on prayer puts him on the record.
“I just wanted to go on record saying I wasn’t for it, I don’t think it belongs there, and we are there to conduct town business,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.