In Surprise Move, Christie Exits Conservation Commission

LANCASTER — Rob Christie, the ranking member of the Conservation Commission, unexpectedly resigned on Monday.
Christie, who was in the final year of a three-year term, cited frustration with bureaucratic red tape and a lack of cooperation from town officials.
He said his efforts to reform municipal government, and bring the Conservation Commission into compliance with state law, were often met with resistance and criticism.
This week he decided: Enough was enough.
“I got tired of being the town whipping boy,” he said.
Christie’s service was brief but memorable.
Appointed in 2019, he sought to professionalize the Conservation Commission. He moved aggressively to sort the commission’s finances and spearheaded the creation of its first Natural Resources Inventory.
Meanwhile he pushed for transparent government. During his tenure, the Conservation Commission started streaming meetings online (through his personal Zoom account) and resumed taking minutes for the first time in years.
It was part of a broader effort. He and others lobbied for the broadcast of all municipal meetings, and backed a privately-funded live stream of the 2021 Town Meeting.
Not coincidentally, the entire Conservation Commission (except Christie) has turned over in the past two years. Five other members served on the commission when he arrived, all five later resigned. That prompted former Selectman Leo Enos to claim during a Select Board meeting that “Rob is the cause for members leaving.”
Christie shrugged.
“The guy who comes in and cleans house doesn’t make any friends,” he said.
Although he clashed with town leaders, the final straw was a disagreement with supposed allies, he said.
It stemmed from the Whitefield Conservation Commission virtual meeting on May 5. Christie attended in an advisory role and, at one point, addressed concerns that a proposed power line rebuild — along an 18-mile Eversource corridor from Northumberland to Whitefield — was a “Trojan Horse” for Northern Pass, the failed Canadian hydropower transmission line that faced heavy local opposition.
Unlike Northern Pass, he said the rebuild was a necessary upgrade with a minimal visual impact. He called the projects “apples and oranges.”
“I’m not an apologist for Eversource or Northern Pass, but you’ve got to be practical here. We need the lights to come on around here, and this isn’t shuttling power from Canada to Derry and down into Boston. This is fixing the local line that has been here for [over 70] years,” he told Whitefield ConCom members.
Those comments were not well received by some Lancaster residents, who claimed it showed a bias towards the Northumberland-to-Whitefield rebuild project. They called on Christie to recuse himself when the proposal returned before the Lancaster commission.
Christie said he was dumbfounded.
“It shocked the hell out of me,” he said, noting that the complaints came from neighbors and longtime acquaintances. He chalked it up to Northern Pass paranoia. “I’m not in favor of Northern Pass, I was against it for many of the reasons that other people were. But to have these people jump to the conclusion that a needed repair of a power line is somehow a Northern Pass thing …
“They were excited to work with me. We were emailing back and forth, and they had suggestions, and everything was going fine until my participation in the Whitefield [Conservation Commission] meeting.”
He felt his comments were benign and the backlash was unfair.
Already discouraged, he decided to step away from the commission.
“I’m not a tree-hugger. I’m a reasonable person who thinks we are going to have water problems, air problems and a COVID migration north,” he said, explaining his reasons for serving on the ConCom. “Just when things were starting to turn around, the public turns on me.”
No longer a member of Lancaster’s Conservation Commission, Christie doesn’t plan to disappear.
In fact, he will continue to attend meetings of the Board of Selectmen, Budget Committee and Conservation Commission, and support efforts to broadcast those meetings.
Meanwhile, he feels the Conservation Commission is in a better place now than when he arrived.
Although disappointed, he doesn’t harbor resentment towards the remaining four members of the Conservation Commission.
“I wish them well,” he said. “And if they call with any questions, I’ll answer them.”
