MONTPELIER — The new president of the emerging Vermont State University, Dr. Parwinder Grewal, was welcomed to his first meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System at its recent early August session.
For the final year of the three separate institutions soon to merge into the statewide university model — Northern Vermont University at Lyndon and Johnson, the Vermont Technical College and Castleton University — Dr. Grewal will preside across the three colleges, which are set to unify on July 1, 2023. He is the inaugural president of the newly forming VSU.
In a flip flop of the typical order, Chair Lynn Dickinson announced that feedback from the public has led the Board to move the public comment on the agenda to the top of the business meetings going forward; it was formerly at the end of the agendas. The switch will be the same for committee meetings, she said.
The draft minutes of the Aug. 3 full Board meeting state, “This will enable attendees to share their feedback with the trustees before the Board takes action. To facilitate public participation in Board meetings, Dickinson approved a set of Rules for Public Comment.” Those rules were part of the packet for the recent meeting and area also posted on the Board’s tab on the VSCS website.
Dickinson then moved on to report about the Executive Committee’s July 18th meeting, where an evaluation of Chancellor Sophie Zdatny had been conducted. “The evaluation was very positive and the Chancellor was thanked for her leadership and assembling a strong transformation team,” the record of the meeting reflects.
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee
Also Aug. 3, the Board’s DEI Committee, standing for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, met virtually, and Trustee Shirley Jefferson, who chairs the committee, provided a report from that earlier session to the full Board when it met following the sub committee’s session. She discussed a possible name change for the committee, along with the recent appointment of Dr. Jae Basiliere as the inaugural chief diversity officer of Vermont State University.
It’s proposed that the words “Social Justice” be added to the end of the committee’s name, the draft minutes of the committee’s recent session shows.
In their report to the board, Dr. Basiliere shared (the draft minutes of the committee meeting show) “two examples of their ongoing work including working directly with registrars to look at structures through the DEI lens and identifying those that might have been unintentionally set up to work against students in the past, and working with a cross-functional team to ensure that the collection of identity-based data is used and treated with current best practices.”
The draft minutes state that “Kathleen Mason, Coordinator for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Vermont Technical College, shared that a pilot program has been started to support incoming nursing students who are late admits or nonnative English speakers, Vermont Tech is continuing to support student athletes who are often underrepresented minorities and they also have a program supporting TRIO students (first generation and low-income students).
“Mary Brodsky, Executive Director of Human Resources, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Community College of Vermont shared that CCV is excited to continue to collaborate with Dr. Basiliere and CHRO Potter,” the record shows. “CCV (the Community College of Vermont) is hoping to establish an Affinity space for people of color, leveraging resources to provide safe spaces for BIPOC students, faculty, staff, and their allies. Mary Brodsky also provided an update on recent DEI activities held at CCV, including a community-wide discussion and small group self-moderated discussions of the book “The Sum of Us” by Heather McGhee.”
According to the record of the full Board meeting, from Jefferson’s report, “The Committee heard from Chief Human Resources Officer Sarah Potter on the incorporation of DEI into the hiring practices for Vermont State University. Dr. Basiliere provided an update from the VSC DEI Transformation Work Group, which seeks to ensure DEI is incorporated into transformation work.”
Jefferson told the committee that “The Student Diversity and Inclusion Task Force is looking for new members and new opportunities to expand and connect with the community. Finally, the DEI committee decided to defer a decision on whether to change the name of their committee pending further discussion and exploration.”
“Chair Dickinson then congratulated Trustee Jefferson on being named the Vice President for Community Engagement and Public Affairs at Vermont Law and Graduate School,” the minutes show.
Congressional Grant
The board discussed that the VSCS was awarded three Congressionally-directed spending requests.
“The first request, sponsored by Senator Leahy, provides $3.7 million in funding over three years to support the system-wide transformation of workforce development, institutional research, and libraries. This is the request for which Board approval is being sought. The second request, sponsored by Senator Sanders, is for $4.5 million to support educational opportunities for incarcerated Vermonters and corrections officers through the Community College of Vermont. This will be submitted to the Finance and Facilities Committee for its review before coming to the full Board for approval.
The third request for $250,000, sponsored by Rep. Welch, is for student support services at NVU-Lyndon,” the minutes show.
The board voted unanimously to approve receipt of the Congressionally-directed spending request for workforce development, institutional research, and libraries.
Chancellor’s Transformation Update
At last week’s meeting, “Chancellor Zdatny gave an update on the progress of the ongoing transformation work. The progress since the June 16th Board meeting includes the appointment on July 1st of Parwinder Grewal as President of CU (Castleton University), NVU (Northern Vermont University) and Vermont Tech. He will assume the presidency of the new University next July pending the approval of NECHE.”
“VSCS received formal notice of its acceptance of its substantive change proposal from NECHE and will submit two progress reports in the coming months – the first on September 1st and the second in March 2023. NECHE will also conduct a focused evaluation of the new university in Fall 2023,” noted Chancellor Zdatny. She also “shared that hiring for the new university is ongoing, with the current focus on filling the leadership positions first. The goal is to have interim leaders in place by August.”
A report contained in the packet for the trustees’ meeting stated in part, “Rural public institutions such as those of the VSCS provide crucial educational and employment opportunities to local residents, serve as economic, social and cultural anchors in their host communities, and help to educate workers in high demand local industries. The VSCS is undergoing a revolutionary, system-wide transformation to become the adaptable and innovative public higher education system Vermont needs.”
“The VSCS transformation will ensure Vermont learners continue to have access to public higher education, especially for the most vulnerable in our state, now and decades into the future,” the document went on. “Occurring over five years, this overhaul will require a redesign of systems, processes, and a new way of operating that ensures fiscal sustainability and true connection to employers, the economy, and the needs of Vermont and Vermonters.”
