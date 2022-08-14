MONTPELIER — The new president of the emerging Vermont State University, Dr. Parwinder Grewal, was welcomed to his first meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System at its recent early August session.

For the final year of the three separate institutions soon to merge into the statewide university model — Northern Vermont University at Lyndon and Johnson, the Vermont Technical College and Castleton University — Dr. Grewal will preside across the three colleges, which are set to unify on July 1, 2023. He is the inaugural president of the newly forming VSU.

