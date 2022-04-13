Inaugural VT State University President To Be Named Soon

MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System’s Board of Trustees convened a special meeting on Monday to discuss the four finalists for President of the newly-unified Vermont State University was discussed.
Just one person from the public chose to speak during the public comments before the board went into executive session to discuss personnel.
Beth Walsh, a faculty member and president of the Vermont State Colleges United Professionals, Northern Vermont University (NVU), said, “I just want to say that I appreciated the visits from the candidates, I learned a lot, I hope that you have been able to review the feedback that you received from folks.”
Trustees Chair Lynn Dickinson said a vote was not planned for the first of the two meetings set aside to take up the presidential finalists.
The choice — when made in the coming weeks — will be for the very first leader of the newly-forged institution, the statewide Vermont State University, which will cease the existence of three schools under the VSCS umbrella — NVU at Lyndon and Johnson, formerly state colleges with those towns’ names, Castleton University and the Vermont Technical College.
Only the Community College of Vermont system will remain as an independent college under the VSCS umbrella alongside the new state-wide, hybrid university.
Fiscal pressure and demographic challenges that brought the state colleges system to a crisis point at the start of the pandemic two years ago led to a legislative committee being called to action to develop a plan to right-size and make sustainable the state colleges system.
A top-to-bottom transformation of the entire system is underway, and at the heart of that work is the massive restructuring to forge the new Vermont State University.
The new institution is set to open on July 1, 2023.
The board recently scheduled two special meetings to take up the finalists’ visits in recent weeks, and to discuss the feedback on each of them from across the stakeholder groups.
Walsh asked if the board would return to an open meeting after the closed-door session.
Dickinson said a vote was not envisioned coming out of the session, but the board’s next meeting on the same matter would be noted for the record, planned for April 18.
The board went into executive session after Walsh’s brief comment to discuss the appointment of a public officer.
Following nearly two hours of the virtual executive session, the public portion of the meeting re-convened in the final moments of the recorded session (all VSCS meetings are available on YouTube), and Dickinson said, “We do not have any votes on that, no decision was made.”
In late March, the four candidates visited all of the Vermont State College campuses and met with students, faculty, staff, administrators and other stakeholders.
The four finalists are:
• Dr. Greg Summers, PhD, Special Assistant to the Chancellor, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point;
• Dr. Jacqueline Edmondson, PhD, Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, Penn State Greater Allegheny;
• Dr. Parwinder Grewal, PhD, Special Assistant to the President, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
• Dr. Tod Laursen, PhD, Acting President, SUNY Polytechnic Institute State University of New York.
Katherine Levasseur, the director of external and governmental affairs for the VSCS, said the search process has been exhaustive.
The VSC Board of Trustees anticipates making a hiring decision and announcing the new President within the next couple of weeks, Levasseur said.
Information about the process is available at: https://www.vsc.edu/presidential-search/
