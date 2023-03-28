Incarcerated Man Charged With Sexual Assault On A Child

An incarcerated man has been accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl ten years ago.
Russell Dowland, 55, pleaded not guilty by video in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to felony charges of aggravated sexual assault on a child under 13, repeated aggravated sexual assault on a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Judge Lisa A. Warren issued conditions of release, but prosecutors said Dowland will remain in prison on unrelated convictions until May of 2024.
Orleans Superior Court
According to court documents, school officials told the Vermont Department of Children & Families (DCF) in January that the alleged victim said that when she was younger, she was molested by Dowland.
“She advised that it was because there were instances from when she was aged 6 to 9 where he would touch her and stuff,” wrote Detective James LeClair of the Newport Police Department in his report. “(She) was asked what she meant by ‘he would touch her and stuff.’ (She) advised that he would molest her…Touch her in inappropriate places and try and do things with her, things that shouldn’t be done without someone’s consent or done with a child.”
Detective LeClair’s report indicates the alleged assaults took place multiple times.
Dowland is serving his time at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury with multiple convictions of violating conditions of release and domestic assault.
Dowland faces a possible sentence of two years to life in prison if convicted on the new charges.
