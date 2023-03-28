Incarcerated Man Charged With Sexual Assault On A Child
Buy Now

Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

An incarcerated man has been accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl ten years ago.

Russell Dowland, 55, pleaded not guilty by video in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to felony charges of aggravated sexual assault on a child under 13, repeated aggravated sexual assault on a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments