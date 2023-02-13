Incident Highlights Parking Problems For Downtown Residents

LITTLETON — Michael Dorin was headed to the supermarket on Jan. 25 when he got a surprise.
His car was gone.
No, it wasn’t stolen. Multiple cars, including his blue 2014 Mini Cooper, were towed away for snow-clearing purposes.
Dorin was billed $250 for the tow (which the town plans to reimburse because the lot was never plowed) and faces repair costs totaling $830 for tow-related damage (which may go to small claims court).
It was a hassle. But also a call to action.
Dorin is part of a growing number of professionals who have relocated to downtown Littleton, work remotely, and rely on public parking for residential purposes.
Following his ordeal, he wants town officials to come up with a better approach to parking enforcement so that other Main Street residents don’t find themselves in the same predicament.
“If you live downtown and don’t have a driveway you can park in, it seems like you should either have designated parking for residents or some kind of system so this doesn’t happen again,” he said.
RULES NOT POSTED
Dorin is no stranger to parking restrictions.
He lived 15 years in New York City, where he dealt with layers of parking regulations, and never had his car towed away unexpectedly and without warning.
“In New York it’s a drag because you have to move your car every few days if you’re parking on the street. Some streets you can park on Tuesdays and Fridays, and others Monday and Wednesday. You have to read the signs really carefully,” he said.
Last year, when he moved into an apartment at 57 Main St., he was told to use an adjacent public lot on Mill Street.
Dorin inquired about parking restrictions for the Mill Street lot and found none.
There are no posted guidelines for overnight or winter parking in the lot. The LPD web site and parking ordinance do not cite specific regulations. At one point, Dorin asked someone about snow clearing. He was told he could leave his car where it was and, worst case, it would get plowed in and he’d have to dig it out.
So, when Littleton Public Works towed away cars for snow clearing following heavy snowfall on Jan. 25, it was a shock.
“On Main Street there are meters and signs saying you can’t park overnight. There’s no signage whatsoever at the free parking lots that say anything like that,” he said. “At the bank it says you’re not allowed to park there because of snow removal, but in the free parking lots there’s no indication of that.”
“If I was in violation of anything, I would expect to be towed and fined, but I did what the landlord told me to do. I parked where I was told I was allowed to park.”
Dorin’s landlord Dan Salomon, who has owned 57 Main St. since 1982, said it was a highly unusual event.
“It’s the first time it’s happened in 40 years,” he said.
SOLUTIONS EXPLORED
Dorin was upset for a few reasons.
One, because Littleton lacks a permitting system or parking registry, there was no number on file to reach Dorin or the other car owners.
In addition, Public Works never even plowed the lot and the tow company, Porfido’s Automotive, charged above their normal rate.
Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said the situation has already led to some action.
The vehicle owners were reimbursed the tow costs, and a new policy was established for contracted tow companies. They must use industry-standard rates, post them publicly, and abide by them at all times to maintain business with the town, Smith said.
Other changes will take time.
Moving forward, the town may consider a formal process — permitting or otherwise — to address ongoing problems associated with clearing lots for winter maintenance, public events (e.g. First Friday Arts, Oktoberfest, etc.), and other purposes, Smith said.
In the meantime, LPD and downtown landlords could create “some type of communication system” to notify vehicle owners when their cars and trucks need to be moved.
Of course, vehicle owners would share some of the burden, Smith said.
“I would remind everyone, they have some sense of responsibility, you can’t leave your vehicle there post-storm forever and think there won’t be some maintenance or snow removal. There has to be some ownership of the issue on the other side as well.”
PARKING PRIORITIES
The Select Board in 2019 adopted a Parking Plan for downtown Littleton.
It identified a total parking capacity of 2,225 vehicles with 335 marked public parking spaces, 550 unmarked and restricted public parking spaces, and private parking capacity for 1,340 vehicles.
The top recommendations in the Parking Plan were to (1) Improve utilization of existing public parking areas through promotion and (2) Expand the supply of available parking.
To that end, the town in 2022 opened up 20 new spaces on town-owned property on Hillview Terrace, beside the parking area off Pleasant Street, and installed signage to direct residents and visitors to already existing parking areas downtown.
To view the parking plan visit https://bit.ly/3RT2n7v
