Incoming Superintendent To Visit KESD This Week

Incoming Kingdom East School District Superintendent Sean McMannon will visit the district this week to meet the school communities and district staff.
The visit, scheduled for Thursday, April 6, comes ahead of the official start of McMannon’s term on Monday, July 3. He was hired to succeed Jen Botzojorns, who is departing after serving as superintendent for seven years.
McMannon’s visit will include a pair of school visits and several sessions at the KESD central office.
McMannon will start his day at Lunenburg School for a public meet and greet from 7:15-8 a.m. The event is open to the public and will feature coffee and snacks, indicates the itinerary published by KESD Monday.
Several events will follow at the KESD offices, including office hours for the community from 9:30-11; a team meeting just for central office staff from 11-11:45; and a community luncheon open to everyone from 11:45-1:15.
McMannon will then be at Lyndon Town School for office hours from 3-4 followed by a public meet and greet in the school library from 4-6 p.m.
The district is taking sign-ups for office hours online.
The events are intended to help McMannon’s transition plan and to help KESD welcome him to the community.
KESD announced the decision was made not to visit each school on Thursday because this would mean short visits. KESD comprises seven schools: Lunenburg School, Lyndon Town School, Burke Town School, Concord School, Miller’s Run School, Newark Street School, and Sutton School.
The district said in McMannon’s first few months on the job, he will conduct public meet and greet activities in each school community.
McMannon comes to KESD after having served as superintendent in Winooski School District for the last ten years and in leadership positions for 11 years at CVU High School.
McMannon was selected following a months-long selection process conducted by a committee of KESD and community members facilitated by a consultant.
Board chair Cynthia Stuart commended McMannon’s experience and track record at the time of his selection.
“As a seasoned superintendent who has experience overseeing workforce development, managing capital improvement projects, and expanding student opportunities and outcomes, Sean’s depth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable to take the Kingdom East School District into the future,” said Stuart.
