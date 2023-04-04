Incoming Superintendent To Visit KESD This Week
Sean McMannon, the incoming Superintendent of Kingdom East School District. (Courtesy Photo)

Incoming Kingdom East School District Superintendent Sean McMannon will visit the district this week to meet the school communities and district staff.

The visit, scheduled for Thursday, April 6, comes ahead of the official start of McMannon’s term on Monday, July 3. He was hired to succeed Jen Botzojorns, who is departing after serving as superintendent for seven years.

