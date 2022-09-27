Incumbent Departures Could Diminish Republican Stronghold Of NEK

NORTHEAST KINGDOM — The departure of two popular incumbent Republican representatives from this year’s election could diminish the Republican Party’s usual strong majority control of the Kingdom’s legislative map.
Rep. Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, has served five consecutive two-year terms in the two-seat Caledonia 4 district. Rep. Marcia Martel, of Waterford, served four consecutive terms in the single-seat Caledonia 1 district. Both are Republicans and both announced in the spring they would not be seeking re-election.
The announcements came with plenty of time for new Republican candidates to step into the races. With the exception of one person, Charles Wilson, of Lyndon, that didn’t happen.
“It was definitely one of the things that had me pulling my hair out on Primary day,” said Paul Dame, chair of the Vermont Republican Party.
Bobby Farlice-Rubio, a Democrat from Barnet, faces no opposition on the ballot in the Caledonia 1 district, composed of Barnet, Ryegate and Waterford.
In the typical Republican stronghold district that includes Lyndon, Wilson as a Republican seeks election to one of the two seats. Vying for those spots on the other side are Democrats Eileen Boland, of Wheelock, and Dennis Labounty, of Lyndon. Because Wilson is the only Republican on the ballot, it’s a lock that one of the seats will go to one of the Democrats.
The ballot vacancies on the Republican side in the Caledonia 1 and 4 districts mean what was three seats and three Republicans will at least become three seats and two Democrats, and possibly three if Wilson loses his election bid.
Caledonia County Republican Committee Chair Randall Northrop said the lack of Republican candidates is unfortunate. He said the timing of the redistricting map in the spring close to the candidate registration deadline made it a challenge to seek out new candidates. He also said the redistricting itself had a direct impact on the Caledonia 4 district because Republican John Kascenska, who would have been in incumbent in the current district, can’t run there because he resides in Burke, which is no longer part of the Lyndon area district.
“We simply weren’t able to find anybody who felt they were qualified or could run,” said Northrop of the lack of candidates. “We had several people who wanted to run, but they still have children who are small or in high school (living at home).” In a choice between politics or family, he said, family won out.
In the Kingdom’s current legislative makeup, there are 17 representative seats with 12 occupied by Republicans. Redistricting of legislative districts that followed the recent 10-year census has reduced the total number of representatives of Kingdom towns to 16. The absence of Republican contenders in Caledonia 1 and 4 means a reduction of two Republican NEK lawmakers heading into the general election.
For the NEK Republican Party to cover those losses, they need to retain the incumbencies they already have and make gains in districts where the incumbents are Democrats. Those districts are Caledonia-Essex, with Democrat Rep. Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury; and Orleans 4, with incumbent Democrat Rep. Katherine Sims, of Craftsbury.
Two other districts held by incumbent Democrats in the Northeast Kingdom are Caledonia-Washington, where Rep. Henry Pearl, of Danville is seeking re-election; and Caledonia 2, where Chip Troiano, of Stannard, is running to return to the Statehouse. Pearl does have a challenger in Alison Despathy, of Danville, but she’s running as an Independent. Troiano has no challenger on the ballot.
Challenging Campbell for one of the two legislative seats in the Caledonia-Essex district (Concord, Kirby and St. Johnsbury) is Republican Frank Empsall, who ran two years ago and came in third place behind Campbell and incumbent Republican Rep. Scott Beck. This year, Democrat Brendan Hadash, is also seeking election to the district.
In the Orleans 4 race, two incumbents who served together in a two-seat district are now competing for one spot in a newly-drawn single-seat district. It’s Sims vs. Rep. Vicki Strong, a Republican from Albany. Sims is seeking her first re-election success and Strong is going for her seventh consecutive term as representative in the new district composed of Craftsbury, Albany, Glover and Greensboro.
Dame called the Orleans 4 race between Sims and Strong “one of the most important races in the state.” Both he and former Orleans County Republican Chair Chet Greenwood said it’s essential that Strong be re-elected.
“We’ve got an uphill battle with Vicki (against Sims), and we need (Strong’s) experience down there (Montpelier),” said Greenwood. “It’s going to be a tight race, but I think people realize the liberal agenda is hurting Vermonters.”
Should the Republican Party lose ground in the Kingdom in the November election, it puts pressure on other parts of the state to make gains in electing Republicans if Republican Gov. Phil Scott hopes to have enough support to sustain any vetoes he chooses to make should he be re-elected.
Support by Republican legislators from the Kingdom in the last term helped maintain the governor’s veto of H.715, the Clean Heat Standard. They provided 25 percent of the total “nay” votes statewide needed to sustain the veto.
The veto was sustained by a single vote. Ninety-nine House members voted to override it; 51 voted to support it.
Dame said bemoaning the lack of Republican candidates in the Kingdom isn’t his focus with six weeks until election day. “We’ve got to play the hand that we’re dealt,” he said, “making sure that the other Republicans that we have are supported … We got to make sure that the Republicans we do have running have the best chance to win.
Other Northeast Kingdom Legislative Races
Essex-Orleans (one member district-Averill, Avery’s, Brighton, Canaan, Lemington, Lewis, Norton, Warner’s, Warren’s, Charleston, Holland, Morgan): Incumbent Rep. Larry Labor vs. Peggy Stevens.
Orange-Caledonia (one member district-Groton, Newbury, Topsham): Incumbent Rep. Joe Parsons vs. Kelsey Root-Winchester.
Orleans 1 (one member district-Derby): Incumbent Rep. Brian Smith vs. Aimee Alexander.
Other Northeast Kingdom Legislative Districts - No Races
Orleans-Lamoille (two-member district-Eden, Coventry, Irasburg, Jay, Lowell, Newport, Troy, Westfield): Incumbents Rep. Mark Higley and Rep. Michael Marcotte (both Republican).
Orleans 2 (one-member district -Newport)-Rep. Woodman ‘Woody’ Page (Republican).
Orleans 3 (one-member district-Barton, Brownington, Westmore)-David Templeman (Democrat).
Editor’s note: The Caledonian-Record will be reporting on all of the local races in the coming publications ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
