Incumbent From Waterford Wins Re-election

Caledonia-1 State Rep. Marcia Martel

Waterford resident Rep. Marcia Martel won re-election to the Vermont House over Dylan Stetson, of Waterford, who is a member of the Progressive party.

Martel won in all three towns of the Caledonia 1 House district, Barnet, Ryegate and Waterford. The total vote count shows 1,547 for Martel and 876 for Stetson. Town results show Barnet favored Martel 601 to 427; Ryegate: 424 for Martel and 178 for Stetson; Waterford: 522 to 271 in Martel’s favor.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments