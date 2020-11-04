Incumbent From Waterford Wins Re-election

Waterford resident Rep. Marcia Martel won re-election to the Vermont House over Dylan Stetson, of Waterford, who is a member of the Progressive party.
Martel won in all three towns of the Caledonia 1 House district, Barnet, Ryegate and Waterford. The total vote count shows 1,547 for Martel and 876 for Stetson. Town results show Barnet favored Martel 601 to 427; Ryegate: 424 for Martel and 178 for Stetson; Waterford: 522 to 271 in Martel’s favor.
